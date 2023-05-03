WATERTOWN, Mass., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 to report its first quarter 2023 financial results and highlight recent corporate developments.



To access the live conference call, please register using the audio conference link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI90ffc1666dc94fd1b3705e1b5ec9157d. A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website at the conclusion of the call.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( EYPT) is a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The proven Durasert drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products, including YUTIQ® for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis, which is currently marketed by the Company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

