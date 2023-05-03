Balchem Corporation Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

MONTVALE, N.J., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation ( BCPC) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, which captures the Company's commitment to integrate Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) performance into our business strategy.

Our sustainability efforts are guided by our vision of making the world a healthier place and demonstrates the Company’s continuing promise to provide our employees, customers shareholder and the communities within which we operate with information on Balchem’s sustainability initiatives.

“I am very pleased with the progress Balchem continues to make in advancing our sustainability efforts, as detailed in our 2022 Sustainability Report,” said Ted Harris, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “Our vision for building a sustainable future remains unchanged and focused on our two main objectives: providing innovative solutions for the health and nutritional needs of the world and operating with excellence as strong stewards of our people, communities, and shareholders.”

Highlights of the report include:

  • We celebrated the two-year anniversary of our commitment to the UN Global Compact, confirming our alignment with the Ten Principles on human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption.
  • In 2022, we exceeded our 2030 GHG emissions goal of attaining a 25% improvement over our 2020 baseline.
  • Balchem consumed slightly less than 4 million cubic meters of water in 2022, a level 1% below our 2020 baseline, and 5% below our 2021 results. As we work to implement intensive water reuse and recycling projects, we are excited to see a trend of improvements in our absolute water usage resulting from these initiatives and we remain committed toward achieving our goal of 25% reduction by 2030.
  • We progressed our strategic plan to advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging at Balchem, and remain committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture.
  • Our continuous improvements and focus on employee safety and product quality.
  • Strategic acquisitions of Kappa Bioscience AS, a leading science-based manufacturer of specialty vitamin K2, and Bergstrom Nutrition, a leading science-based manufacturer of methylsulfonylmethane, or MSM.
  • We are pleased that Newsweek magazine named Balchem one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the third consecutive year, in recognition of our efforts to make the world a healthier place.

For more information visit balchem.com/sustainability.

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

