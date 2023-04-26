PR Newswire

Highly Experienced Leader with More Than 30 Years of Financial Services Experience to Manage Jericho, Hauppauge, Melville, and West Hampton Branches

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading wealth manager, investment bank, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY ), today announced the recruitment of Laura (Cooney) Kellerman as Regional Director for Oppenheimer's Long Island, NY offices.

Kellerman will work alongside Albert Kirchner, industry veteran who has spent 13 years with Oppenheimer. Kirchner, who announced his intentions to retire earlier this year, will work alongside Kellerman through the end of 2023 to ensure a seamless transition.

"The recruitment of Laura Kellerman reflects Oppenheimer's commitment to bringing on the very best financial professionals in the wealth management space," said Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President of the Private Client Division. "Her exceptional leadership skills, along with her natural ability to understand and motivate growth-oriented advisors, will prove to be a great asset in a location of high strategic importance for the firm. And thanks to Albert Kirchner's phenomenal leadership, Laura comes to the team with our Long Island region in prime position to build on its already significant success."

Oppenheimer's Long Island region consists of the Jericho, Hauppauge, Melville, and West Hampton branches. Oppenheimer advisors in the region oversee approximately $2.4 billion in total assets under management and have received a variety of industry accolades, including being named to the "FT 401" by the Financial Times and on Long Island Business Reviews' "40 Under 40" and "Top Advisor" lists.

Thanks to being able to leverage the extensive resources of Oppenheimer, the Long Island region specializes in a broad range of services. In addition to holistic financial planning, these services include equity and fixed income investments, tax-free municipal bonds, 401(k) retirement plans, employee stock option plans and corporate cash management, advisory account programs, separately managed accounts, and alternative investments.

Kellerman has more than 30 years of financial services experience. She most recently completed 16 successful years at Morgan Stanley as Senior Vice President, Associate Complex Manager, 5th Avenue, in New York City. Previously, Kellerman served at Citicorp Investment Services as Area Investment Manager covering Long Island.

Earlier in her career, she became the youngest branch manager (Garden City, Long Island) at Fidelity Investments. Before that, Kellerman was a top producer and President's Council Member FA at Republic Financial Services and then at HSBC for three straight years beginning in 1997.

"I am thrilled to join Oppenheimer, which is an institution that I have long admired for its capacity to harness the full range of its business lines in service to financial advisors and their wealth management clients," Kellerman said. "I also am eager to accelerate Oppenheimer's development in the Long Island region, which is both a vital hub of economic activity, and where I call home."

"Serving as Branch Manager for Oppenheimer's Long Island region has been deeply rewarding and is the ideal culmination of my career," Kirchner said. "I am overjoyed to welcome Laura, who is the perfect choice to lead this team of talented financial professionals into its next era of growth."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contact:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laura-kellerman-joins-as-regional-director-of-long-island-and-branch-manager-301807647.html

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.