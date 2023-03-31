Quarterhill to Announce Q1 Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

18 minutes ago
PR Newswire

TORONTO, April 26, 2023

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) will release its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. John Gillberry, Interim CEO, and John Karnes, CFO, will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the same day.

Webcast Information
Traditional Dial-in Information
  • To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.664.6383 (Toll Free)
  • To access the call from other locations, dial 1.416.764.8650 (International)
Rapidconnect

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3Us9bu8

Telephone Replay

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on May 10, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 17, 2023, at: 1.888.390.0541 (Toll Free North America) or 1.416.764.8677.

Conference ID: 60265813 and Replay Passcode: 265813#

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com.

