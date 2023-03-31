PR Newswire

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) will release its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. John Gillberry, Interim CEO, and John Karnes, CFO, will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the same day.

Webcast Information

The live audio webcast will be available at: https://app.webinar.net/d2Y8K3vbEpN

Webcast replay will be available for 365 days at: https://app.webinar.net/d2Y8K3vbEpN

Traditional Dial-in Information

To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.664.6383 (Toll Free)

To access the call from other locations, dial 1.416.764.8650 (International)

Rapidconnect



To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3Us9bu8

Telephone Replay



Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on May 10, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 17, 2023, at: 1.888.390.0541 (Toll Free North America) or 1.416.764.8677.

Conference ID: 60265813 and Replay Passcode: 265813#

About Quarterhill



Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com.

