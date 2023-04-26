PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

To access the conference call, please register at the link below:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=cd3e99e2&confId=49697

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and access codes.

The live webcast of the call and slide deck may be accessed here or by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.

About Invitae

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information simplified by digital technology. With accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making, Invitae gives individuals and their families powerful, personalized insights that could improve and extend their lives. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.

To learn more, visit invitae.com and follow for updates on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn @Invitae.

Invitae Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hoki Luk

[email protected]

Public Relations

Amy Hadsock

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitae-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-tuesday-may-9-2023-301807621.html

SOURCE Invitae Corporation