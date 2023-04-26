ADP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROSELAND, N.J., April 26, 2023

ROSELAND, N.J., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results along with its revised fiscal 2023 outlook through an earnings release available on the company's website at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations. This earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec.gov.

As previously announced, ADP will host a conference call for financial analysts today, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call. A slide presentation accompanying the webcast is also available at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations.

Supplemental financial information including schedules of quarterly and full year reportable segment revenues and earnings for fiscal years 2021, 2022, and 2023 are posted to ADP's website at investors.adp.com. ADP news releases, current financial information, SEC filings and Investor Relations presentations are accessible at the same website.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2023 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contacts:

Danyal Hussain, CFA
973.974.7836
[email protected]

Matthew Keating, CFA
973.974.3037
[email protected]

ADP-Media

Media Contact:
Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
[email protected]

Source: Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

ADP_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY81070&sd=2023-04-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-2023-results-301807279.html

SOURCE ADP - IR

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY81070&Transmission_Id=202304260700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY81070&DateId=20230426
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.