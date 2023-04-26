PR Newswire

Introduction of 1-click sessions: simplifying the connection process similar to joining an online meeting

New web client includes all features bridging the gap between desktop and browser

Redesigned user journeys with streamlined interactions and a modern and intuitive user interface

A new level of misuse-prevention and security: mandatory account creation and increased transparency on incoming connections

Remote monitoring and management capabilities are integrated into TeamViewer Remote client to add value for IT professionals

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer today launched the next generation of its iconic remote access and support solution, used by hundreds of millions of people across the globe. With the newly named TeamViewer Remote, the tech stack, usability and overall look and feel have been extensively reworked and modernized, while retaining TeamViewer's popular and proven remote connectivity functionalities.

One of the main improvements is a new, more intuitive and modern interface. Customers deserve the most up to date UI and streamlined interactions, whether for professional or personal use. As a result, TeamViewer Remote has redesigned the entire user experience. A new web client bridges the gap between desktop and browser interactions and connections have been simplified so a session can be created in one click, as easy as joining any online meeting. In addition, transparency has been increased to support users in making the right decision to accept only legitimate connections.

For business customers, remote monitoring and management (RMM) has been added natively to give more functionality. RMM in TeamViewer Remote includes device monitoring, asset management, software deployment and patch management making the management of devices across a company seamless and efficient.

Dr. Hendrik Witt, Chief Product Officer at TeamViewer: "TeamViewer's best-known product became the global de facto standard for remote access and support, and we are committed to strengthening our lead in this space with the best quality solutions on the market. To continue to serve our subscribers, mostly SMBs from all industries, and hundreds of millions of non-commercial users we have reimagined the product with the user journey in mind. Time poor individuals want to be able to support customers, colleagues and friends and family with one click, they want a modern interface that guides them through a connection, and most importantly they want to ensure connections are secure. TeamViewer Remote delivers all this via a browser in addition to a downloadable desktop app."

The underlying software architecture underwent a major renewal and key components have been redesigned in line with TeamViewer's platform approach, with the goal of offering a single access to the entire TeamViewer product portfolio in the future. Functionalities and add-ons that required a separate login, such as the Remote Management package, are now integrated and accessible through the same interface as TeamViewer Remote. TeamViewer will continue to enhance the new solution with more features in the future.

TeamViewer Remote is available for download as of today for all new customers. All existing users of the remote access and support solution can choose to upgrade their existing installation to TeamViewer Remote for free, or log into the web client with their existing TeamViewer credentials.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

