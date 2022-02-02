PR Newswire

— First Quarter Revenues of $287.6 Million Reflect Strong Performance of Proprietary Product Portfolio —

— GAAP Loss per Share of $0.25 and Basic and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.01 —

— Planned Separation of Oncology Business Expected to be Completed in Second Half of 2023 —

— Second Favorable Interim Award Received in Janssen Arbitration —

— Financial Expectations for 2023 Reiterated —

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

"During the first quarter we made continued progress across our portfolio, including strong commercial execution driving growth for our proprietary products – LYBALVI®, VIVITROL® and ARISTADA® – and important progress in the development of ALKS 2680, our orexin 2 receptor agonist, which is now poised to enter a phase 1b proof-of-concept study in patients with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia, with data expected later this year," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "In addition, we made significant operational and strategic advances in the planned separation of our oncology business, which remains on track for completion in the second half of this year. We remain sharply focused on executing our strategic priorities to create significant value for shareholders."

"Our strong first quarter financial results were driven by 25% growth year-over-year in proprietary product net sales and continued focus on disciplined management of our cost structure," commented Iain Brown, Chief Financial Officer of Alkermes. "Today, we are reiterating our financial expectations for 2023 and believe we are in a strong financial position to continue to execute our strategic priorities, including further driving the launch of LYBALVI, advancing our orexin 2 receptor agonist clinical development program and completing the planned separation of the oncology business later this year."

Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

- Total revenues for the quarter were $287.6 million, compared to $278.5 million for the same period in the prior year.

- Net sales of proprietary products for the quarter increased approximately 25% to $214.7 million, compared to $171.3 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net sales of VIVITROL were $96.7 million , compared to $84.9 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 14%.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 14%. Net sales of ARISTADA i were $80.1 million , compared to $72.5 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 10%.

were , compared to for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 10%. Net sales of LYBALVI were $38.0 million , compared to $13.9 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 173%.

- Manufacturing and royalty revenues for the quarter were $72.9 million, compared to $105.2 million for the same period in the prior year.

Royalty revenues from INVEGA SUSTENNA ® /XEPLION ® , INVEGA TRINZA ® /TREVICTA ® and INVEGA HAFYERA ® /BYANNLI ® (the long-acting INVEGA products) for the quarter were $13.6 million , compared to $37.1 million for the same period in the prior year. This decrease was driven primarily by Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V.'s (Janssen), a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, partial termination of the license agreement related to sales of the long-acting INVEGA products in the United States (U.S.), effective Feb. 2, 2022 .

/XEPLION , INVEGA TRINZA /TREVICTA and INVEGA HAFYERA /BYANNLI (the long-acting INVEGA products) for the quarter were , compared to for the same period in the prior year. This decrease was driven primarily by Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V.'s (Janssen), a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, partial termination of the license agreement related to sales of the long-acting INVEGA products in (U.S.), effective . Manufacturing and royalty revenues from VUMERITY® for the quarter were $28.9 million , compared to $30.6 million for the same period in the prior year.

Costs and Expenses

- Total operating expenses for the quarter were $335.1 million, compared to $305.1 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by investment in the launch of LYBALVI and expenses associated with the planned separation of the oncology business.

Cost of Goods Manufactured and Sold was $58.2 million , compared to $55.2 million for the same period in the prior year.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year. Research and Development (R&D) expenses were $93.6 million , compared to $96.0 million for the same period in the prior year.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses were $174.5 million , compared to $145.1 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily reflecting increased investment to support the launch of LYBALVI.

Profitability

- Net loss according to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP) was $41.8 million for the quarter, or a basic and diluted GAAP loss per share of $0.25. This compared to GAAP net loss of $35.9 million, or a basic and diluted GAAP loss per share of $0.22, for the same period in the prior year.

- Non-GAAP net income was $2.4 million for the quarter, or a non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.01. This compared to non-GAAP net income of $19.6 million, or a non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.12, for the same period in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

- At March 31, 2023, the company recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $692.5 million, compared to $740.1 million at Dec. 31, 2022. The company's total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2023 was $292.6 million.

Financial Expectations for 2023

Alkermes reiterates its financial expectations for 2023, as set forth in its press release dated Feb. 16, 2023.

Separation of Oncology Business

Alkermes continues to make meaningful progress on the previously announced planned separation of the company's oncology business. The separation would allow Alkermes to maintain its focus on researching, developing and commercializing therapies for people living with complex neurological conditions and is expected to accelerate and enhance the profitability of the remaining neuroscience business.

- As previously announced, in April, Alkermes submitted a confidential draft Form 10 registration statement to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the planned separation of its oncology business into an independent, publicly-traded company. Upon completion of the planned separation, the new company would be known as Mural Oncology plc.

- Alkermes continues to expect to complete the separation in the second half of 2023, subject to various customary conditions, including final approval from Alkermes' board of directors.

Recent Events

Corporate

- In April 2023, the company received a second favorable interim award (the Second Interim Award) from the arbitral tribunal (the Tribunal) in the company's arbitration proceedings with Janssen in respect of Janssen's partial termination in the U.S. of two license agreements with the company. The Second Interim Award, which builds on the first interim award that was issued in December 2022, provides that back royalties related to 2022 of approximately $194 million (inclusive of interest) are due to the company under the two agreements, and that a separate Know-How Royalty (as defined in the applicable license agreement) term applies for each of INVEGA SUSTENNA, INVEGA TRINZA and INVEGA HAFYERA.

Neuroscience

- In February 2023, the company initiated a multiple ascending dose cohort in the phase 1 study of its ALKS 2680 orexin 2 receptor agonist, which is in clinical development for the treatment of narcolepsy and other hypersomnia conditions.

- In March 2023, the company announced the publication of results from its phase 3 ENLIGHTEN-Early study of LYBALVI in the peer-reviewed publication, the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. ENLIGHTEN-Early evaluated the effect of LYBALVI compared to olanzapine on body weight in young adult patients (ages 16 to 39; mean age: 26 years) with schizophrenia, schizophreniform disorder or bipolar I disorder who were early in their illness.

(tables follow)

______________________________________ i The term "ARISTADA" as used in this press release refers to ARISTADA and ARISTADA INITIO®, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022 Revenues:







Product sales, net

$ 214,727

$ 171,268 Manufacturing and royalty revenues

72,862

105,170 License revenue

—

2,000 Research and development revenue

6

107 Total Revenues

287,595

278,545 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

58,175

55,159 Research and development

93,637

95,953 Selling, general and administrative

174,477

145,052 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

8,800

8,966 Total Expenses

335,089

305,130 Operating Loss

(47,494)

(26,585) Other Expense, net:







Interest income

4,966

573 Interest expense

(5,288)

(2,350) Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

—

(19,067) Other (expense) income, net

(39)

2,431 Total Other Expense, net

(361)

(18,413) Loss Before Income Taxes

(47,855)

(44,998) Income tax benefit

(6,010)

(9,095) Net Loss — GAAP

$ (41,845)

$ (35,903)









(Loss) Earnings Per Share:







GAAP loss per share — basic and diluted

$ (0.25)

$ (0.22) Non-GAAP earnings per share — basic and diluted

$ 0.01

$ 0.12









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic — GAAP and Non-GAAP

165,085

162,483 Diluted — GAAP

165,085

162,483 Diluted — Non-GAAP

170,270

166,616









An itemized reconciliation between net loss on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows: Net Loss — GAAP

$ (41,845)

$ (35,903) Adjustments:







Share-based compensation expense

22,643

18,343 Depreciation expense

9,914

10,231 Amortization expense

8,800

8,966 Separation expense

3,783

— Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(995)

(1,193) Non-cash net interest expense

116

117 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration and other related assets

—

19,067 Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 2,416

$ 19,628

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2022 Cash, cash equivalents and total investments

$ 692,542

$ 740,075 Receivables

269,178

287,967 Inventory

184,984

181,418 Contract assets

8,429

8,929 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

47,008

43,527 Property, plant and equipment, net

321,109

325,361 Intangible assets, net and goodwill

121,753

130,553 Deferred tax assets

151,232

115,602 Other assets

126,492

130,546 Total Assets

$ 1,922,727

$ 1,963,978 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 472,413

$ 472,204 Long-term debt — current portion

3,000

3,000 Other current liabilities

17,497

22,538 Long-term debt

289,635

290,270 Other long-term liabilities

134,606

132,213 Total shareholders' equity

1,005,576

1,043,753 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,922,727

$ 1,963,978









Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)

166,059

164,377









This selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in

Alkermes plc's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which the company intends to file in April 2023.

