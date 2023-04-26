Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Linkfire A/S

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Linkfire (

STO:LINKFI, Financial) On 26 April 2023, the annual general meeting of Linkfire A/S was held at the company's headquarters Rentemestervej 80, 2400 Copenhagen.

At the meeting, the shareholders approved the following:

  • the audited annual report and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022;
  • the appropriation of the loss as recorded in the approved annual report;
  • discharge of liability to members of the board of directors and the executive management; and
  • the remuneration report for the financial year 2022.

The shareholders approved the proposals from the nomination committee regarding the following:

  • re-election of Jesper Eigen Møller as chairman of the board of directors and Thomas Weilby Knudsen, Charlotte Klinge, and Ole Larsen as members of the board of directors, and the election of the new board member Peter Balint. Petra von Rohr did not stand for re-election. Peter Balint is the managing director at ICS Investment Management LLC and an advisor at Twin Capital and Barreson Limited.

    The previous positions of the new board member include;
    Peter Balint
    2010-2018 Infinity Capital Group, Managing Director
    2001-2010 Erste Bank, various positions
  • remuneration to the board of directors for the current financial year;
  • re-appointment of Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnersselskab; and
  • the remuneration to Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnersselskab.

The shareholders further approved the proposals from the board of directors to:

  • authorize the board of directors to acquire treasury shares;
  • authorize the board of directors to issue warrants; and
  • indemnify the board of directors and executive management.

Copenhagen, 26 April 2023

Board of Directors of Linkfire A/S

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Demuth, CFO
Telephone: +45 27 84 44 68
E-mail: [email protected]

Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest FK AB
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: [email protected]

About Linkfire - Empowering Entertainment Discovery Everywhere

Linkfire makes entertainment marketing easy. We optimize impact, drive streams, increase ticket sales and recommend audio content to billions of fans and listeners on a global scale. Our SaaS marketing platform transformed music marketing and we are now building a global recommendation network for audio entertainment discovery to connect even more fans and listeners to the content they love. Linkfire's customers and partners include most artists on Billboard's annual Hot 100, all major music labels, global audio and music streaming services, social media apps and media publishers.

In 2022, Linkfire enabled 2.1 billion consumer connections and the company's revenue amounted to DKK 52.6M, an annual growth of 56 per cent. Co-founded in 2014 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Linkfire today employs a global team with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Linkfire's share (LINKFI) is listed on Nasdaq's First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Learn more about us on about.linkfire.com and more about our offering on linkfire.com. To keep up with our latest news, follow @Linkfire on LinkedIn and @getlinkfire on Twitter and Instagram.

