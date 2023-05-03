Propel Holdings Inc. (“Propel”) (TSX: PRL), an innovative fintech company dedicated to credit inclusion, announced today that it will be reporting financial results for the period ending March 31, 2023, after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Propel will be hosting a conference call and webcast with a presentation by Clive Kinross, Chief Executive Officer, and Sheldon Saidakovsky, Chief Financial Officer before market open on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Toll-free North America: 1-888-886-7786 Local Toronto: 1-416-764-8658 Conference ID: 50344554 Webcast: Click+here Replay: 1-877-674-7070 or 1-416-764-8692 (PIN: 344554 #)

About Propel

Propel (TSX: PRL) is an innovative financial technology (“fintech”) company, committed to credit inclusion by facilitating fair, fast and transparent access to credit through its proprietary, industry-leading online lending platform. Understanding the challenge faced by millions of people without adequate access to credit, Propel, through its operating brands, is dedicated to bringing appropriate credit solutions to consumers in Canada and the United States. For more than a decade, Propel has leveraged its expertise in consumer lending, its robust capabilities in artificial intelligence and underwriting, and its steadfast dedication to a superior customer experience to facilitate approximately one million loans and lines of credit to consumers in need. For more information, please visit propelholdings.com.

