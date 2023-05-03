red violet to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. ( RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The Company will host its earnings call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its quarterly results and provide a business update.

The participant registration and webcast information are listed below. The earnings call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investors section of the red violet website at www.redviolet.com. Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.

Please note participants must register to receive their unique dial-in number credentials. A general dial-in number will not be provided.

PARTICIPANT REGISTRATION & WEBCAST INFORMATION
WHEN: TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2023 at 4:30pm ET
Participant Registration: Click Here
Webcast URL: Click Here

Following the completion of the conference call, an archived webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Investors section of the red violet website at www.redviolet.com.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

Company Contact:
Camilo Ramirez
Red Violet, Inc.
561-757-4500
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts:
Steven Hooser/Phillip Kupper
Three Part Advisors
214-872-2710
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyNTU4OCM1NTU3MzI4IzIwOTg2NzQ=
Red-Violet-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.