GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC), today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to report first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the call by phone, please go to this registration+link and you will be provided with dial in details. Participants are encouraged to connect 15 minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investors” tab on the GlycoMimetics website. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the call.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including AML, and for inflammatory diseases with high unmet needs. The company’s science is based on an understanding of the role that carbohydrates play in cell recognition and its specialized chemistry platform to discover small molecule drugs, known as glycomimetics, which alter carbohydrate-mediated recognition in diverse disease states, including cancer and inflammation. As a leader in this science, GlycoMimetics leverages this unique approach to advance its pipeline of wholly-owned drug candidates, with the goal of developing transformative therapies for diseases with high unmet need. GlycoMimetics is headquartered in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005111/en/