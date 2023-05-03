Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) (“Bausch + Lomb”), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the presentation of 21 podium presentations and four poster presentations related to the company’s products and pipeline programs during the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) annual meeting, which will take place in San Diego from May 5-8, 2023.

The posters and presentations include two studies assessing the new StableVisc™ cohesive ophthalmic viscosurgical device, which Bausch + Lomb commercially launched this month. Others include a retrospective chart review on the use of LOTEMAX® SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel) 0.38% in refractive surgery and numerous presentations focused on Bausch + Lomb surgical IOL pipeline programs. New data from the Bausch + Lomb Antibiotic Resistance Monitoring in Ocular micRoorganisms (ARMOR) surveillance study will also be presented.

Bausch + Lomb will also sponsor two educational events during the meeting. One will address dry eye disease (DED), one of the most common ocular surface disorders.1 Approximately 18 million Americans have diagnosed DED.2 The second will discuss the IC-8 Apthera lens.

The complete list of scientific podium and e-poster presentations, as well as details for the featured education events is as follows:

Podium Presentations

“Aberration-free Monofocal Hydrophobic Toric IOL Targeted for Emmetropia or Mini-Monovision: Assessment of Visual and Refractive Outcomes.” Epitropoulus et al.

Epitropoulus et al. “A Novel Small Aperture IOL Provides a More Continuous Range of Vision When Compared to Traditional Monovision.” Yeu et al.

Yeu et al. “Comparison of Clinical Results in Post-Refractive and Non-Refractive Patients Implanted with Aberration Free Monofocal IOL.” Hu et al.

Hu et al. “Clinical Evaluation of the Outcomes of Two Preloaded Monofocal IOLs Implanted Bilaterally in Cataract Patients.” Shultz et al.

Shultz et al. “Clinical Outcome of Conventional PRK vs. New Transepi PRK.” Ang et al.

Ang et al. “Clinical Outcomes and Patient Satisfaction of a New Enhanced Depth of Focus IOL.” Artashes A. Zilfyan et al.

Artashes A. Zilfyan et al. “Evaluating the Performance of Small Aperture Optics on Irregular Astigmatism.” Koch et al.

Koch et al. “Evaluating Vision after Contralateral Implantation of Small Aperture IOL with Low Amounts of Corneal Astigmatism.” Hovanesian et al.

Hovanesian et al. “Evaluation of Patient-Reported Outcomes Following Bilateral Implantation of Two Preloaded Monofocal IOLs.” Shultz et al.

Shultz et al. “Ex Vivo Comparative User Evaluation of a New Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Device (OVD).” Stephenson et al.

Stephenson et al. “IC-8 for Complex Corneas, Session 3 New Technologies,Refractive Day.” Ang et al.

Ang et al. “IC-8 for Low Astigmatism, Refractive Cataract Surgery to the Max.” Hovanesian et al.

Hovanesian et al. “Importance of Total Corneal Astigmatism When Planning Toric IOLs for Astigmatism Correction.” Stephenson et al.

Stephenson et al. “Long Term Visual and PRO Outcomes of Small Aperature IOL in Post Refractive Eyes.” Ang et al.

Ang et al. “Outcomes of Rasch-Scaled CatQuest-9SF Questionnaire Before and After Implantation of Aberration-Free, Hydrophobic Toric IOL.” Liang et al.

Liang et al. “Rotational Stability of an Aberration-Free Hydrophobic Toric IOL with a Broad Haptic-Capsular Bag Contact Angle.” Wiley et al.

Wiley et al. “Safety and Effectiveness Comparison of a New Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Device (OVD).” Shultz et al.

Shultz et al. “Safety and Performance of a New One-Piece Hydrophobic Acrylic Trifocal Intraocular Lens.” Harasymowycz et al.

Harasymowycz et al. “Small Aperture IOL Provides High Quality Continuous Range of Vision.” Thompson et al.

Thompson et al. “The Analysis of the Refractive and Visual Outcomes for the Novel Excimer Laser Ablation Algorithm in Myopic Eyes.” Artashes A. Zilfyan et al.

Artashes A. Zilfyan et al. “Visual Performance of a Low Cylinder Powered (0.9D) Toric Intraocular Lens Compared to Non-Toric Intraocular Lens.” Muzychuk et al.

E-Poster Presentations

“Astigmatic Outcomes Following Implantation of High-Powered Toric (≥2.75 D) Hydrophobic Acrylic IOL with Aberration-Free Optics.” Sadri et al.

Sadri et al. “Clinical Outcomes Following Implantation of an Aberration-Free Hydrophobic Toric IOL Across the Range of Toricities (1.25 D to 5.75 D).” Sadri et al.

Sadri et al. “In Vitro Antibiotic Resistance of Intraocular Bacterial Pathogens from the ARMOR Surveillance Study.” Asbell et al.

Asbell et al. “Retrospective Chart Review on the Use of LOTEMAX® SM in Refractive Surgery.” Salinger et al.

Featured Education Events

Saturday, May 6

"Modernizing Monovision with IC-8® Apthera™"

3:00-4:00 p.m. PT at the ASCRS Tap Room (booth #1511) in the San Diego Convention Center

Vance Thompson, M.D., will lead an informative presentation on the IC-8 Apthera small aperture IOL.

"All Eyes on Evaporation"

7:15-8:15 p.m. PT at Roy’s Restaurant in the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Kendall Donaldson, M.D., and Marjan Farid, M.D., will discuss current thinking on the role of evaporation in DED, reviewing causative factors, DED pathophysiology, diagnostic approaches and current treatments. Register in advance: https%3A%2F%2Fna.eventscloud.com%2Fwebsite%2F54369%2F.

Important Safety Information about LOTEMAX® SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel) 0.38%

INDICATION

LOTEMAX® SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel) 0.38% is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

LOTEMAX ® SM, as with other ophthalmic corticosteroids, is contraindicated in most viral diseases of the cornea and conjunctiva including epithelial herpes simplex keratitis (dendritic keratitis), vaccinia, and varicella, and also in mycobacterial infection of the eye and fungal diseases of ocular structures.

SM, as with other ophthalmic corticosteroids, is contraindicated in most viral diseases of the cornea and conjunctiva including epithelial herpes simplex keratitis (dendritic keratitis), vaccinia, and varicella, and also in mycobacterial infection of the eye and fungal diseases of ocular structures. Prolonged use of corticosteroids may result in glaucoma with damage to the optic nerve, defects in visual acuity and fields of vision. Steroids should be used with caution in the presence of glaucoma. If LOTEMAX ® SM is used for 10 days or longer, IOP should be monitored.

SM is used for 10 days or longer, IOP should be monitored. Use of corticosteroids may result in posterior subcapsular cataract formation.

The use of steroids after cataract surgery may delay healing and increase the incidence of bleb formation. In those with diseases causing thinning of the cornea or sclera, perforations have been known to occur with the use of topical steroids. The initial prescription and renewal of the medication order should be made by a physician only after examination of the patient with the aid of magnification such as slit lamp biomicroscopy and, where appropriate, fluorescein staining.

Prolonged use of corticosteroids may suppress the host response and thus increase the hazard of secondary ocular infections. In acute purulent conditions, steroids may mask infection or enhance existing infections.

Employment of a corticosteroid medication in the treatment of patients with a history of herpes simplex requires great caution. Use of ocular steroids may prolong the course and may exacerbate the severity of many viral infections of the eye (including herpes simplex).

Fungal infections of the cornea are particularly prone to develop coincidentally with long-term local steroid application. Fungus invasion must be considered in any persistent corneal ulceration where a steroid has been used or is in use. Fungal cultures should be taken when appropriate.

Contact lenses should not be worn when the eyes are inflamed.

There were no treatment-emergent adverse drug reactions that occurred in more than 1% of subjects in the three times daily group compared to vehicle.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov%2Fmedwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Click here for full Prescribing Information for LOTEMAX® SM.

