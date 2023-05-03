Well Over 70 Craft Brewery Operators Purchased by Major Operators Since 1988 Which is an Average of At Least 2 Acquisitions Each Year

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that the Company's Thousand Islands India Pale Ale won the bronze medal at the 2023 New York International Beer Competition. The Thousand Islands India Pale Ale (or "IPA") is now available in 4-packs of 16 ounce cans as well as kegs, which were introduced to the market last year. According to Drizly, IPA sales accounted for 9% of total beer sales in the United States in 2022.

The competition, where the Company also earned the "2023 New York Amber Ale Brewery of the Year" award for its War of 1812 Amber Ale, was open to all commercially produced beer, cider and mead from around the world. Thousand Islands IPA was entered in the "American IPA" category.

Thousand Islands IPA is a 6.8% ABV "West Coast"-style IPA. West Coast IPAs are traditionally known for bolder hop aroma, higher bitterness, and citrus and piney notes and flavors. They're typically brewed with higher amounts of hops in the boil kettle, which leads to high bitterness, and a mid-palate hop flavor. Hops are still added to the beer after fermentation to provide more aroma and bitterness, but the proportions are more equal between the two.

"To have earned this award from the New York International Beer Competition for this brand-new product is very encouraging," stated Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava. "This medal is validation that will help us market and open sales channels for our products throughout the United States. We hope that it will soon be available at retailers near you, including TapRm.com alongside our Gold Medal-winning War of 1812 Amber Ale."

1812 Brewing Company recently announced that it has partnered with TapRm.com, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce and logistics company for distribution of War of 1812 Amber Ale that covers most areas of 45 states plus Washington DC. Customers can now order the 1812 Amber Ale directly for shipment to your home or restaurant at:

https://1812-brewing.taprm.com/all-products

About the New York International Beer Competition :

The 2023 New York International Beer Competition had 700+ entries from over 15 countries competing in nearly 30 categories. The competition had the top beer buyers and trade professionals judging the products by their category and price point. This contest is the only international beer competition using the authorized categories of the United States Brewer Association (USABM) and where all the judges are real trade buyers who are judging the beer by category and actual price. These judges are buyers from the top New York Area liquor stores, restaurants, hotels and more.

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

