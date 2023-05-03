Media Release

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; IMMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces that Florian D. Vogl, M.D., Ph.D., MSc, has been appointed as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) with effect from 1 May 2023.



Dr. Vogl brings to Immutep over a decade of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry with extensive clinical development expertise in the field of oncology. Most recently, he was CMO of Cellestia Biotech where he focused on delivering new treatments to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders that had limited therapeutic options. Prior to Cellestia, Dr. Vogl held senior management roles in Europe and the United States, including Head of Clinical Development Europe at Rainier Therapeutics, Senior Global Medical Leader, Oncology Development at Novartis, and as Early Development Leader, Oncology Pipeline at Amgen.

Dr. Vogl is a board-certified MD and had a career as a physician and clinical researcher in gynecology and oncology before moving to the biopharmaceutical industry. He earned his MD and PhD in clinical pharmacology from the University of Munich and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the International Agency for Research on Cancer in Lyon.

Immutep CEO Marc Voigt said: “We are excited to have Florian join our leadership team at this juncture as we progress our late-stage clinical pipeline in oncology and our pre-clinical program in autoimmune diseases. In addition to his impressive credentials, he brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise including developing and leading clinical strategy programs from Phase I to Phase IV, as well as broad experience working with regulatory agencies in the US and Europe.”

Dr. Vogl added: “I am thrilled to join the Immutep team and see broad potential with its LAG-3 immunotherapy portfolio to bring game-changing solutions for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. In particular, its novel lead clinical candidate, eftilagimod alpha, represents a pipeline-in-a-product that has generated encouraging efficacy and favourable safety in combination with various therapeutic approaches to treat multiple solid tumor indications. I look forward to helping drive this and other pipeline candidates forward to deliver on immunotherapy’s promise to safely improve clinical outcomes for patients in need.”

Dr. Vogl assumes the CMO role from Frédéric Triebel, M.D., Ph.D., who previously acted as both Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and CMO of Immutep. Dr. Triebel will now foremost focus on his responsibilities as CSO and as a member of Immutep’s Board of Directors.

