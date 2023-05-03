Performance+Food+Group+Company (PFG) ( NYSE:PFGC, Financial) will host a live audio webcast at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday, May 10, to discuss third-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. PFG will issue a news release with those results at approximately 7 a.m. ET that same day.

George Holm, PFG Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Patrick Hatcher, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2023 results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The webcast will be available in listen-only mode at investors.pfgc.com. Pre-event registration is necessary. An archived copy of the webcast will be available later that same day.

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG and our family of companies market and deliver quality food and related products to over 300,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 35,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, including how you can join our team, visit+pfgc.com.

