First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (“First Foundation” or the “Company”), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, announced today that Gabriel (“Gabe”) Vazquez has been appointed an independent director to the Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”). Mr. Vazquez was concurrently appointed to the Board of Directors of First Foundation Bank.

With the addition of Mr. Vazquez, the Board is now comprised of ten directors, seven of whom are independent with 30 percent identifying as diverse based on gender or ethnicity. Mr. Vazquez will stand for election at the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Board has a focus on continued refreshment that brings fresh perspective, diverse views, and experienced insight to benefit stockholders.

“I am pleased to welcome Gabe to the Board of First Foundation,” said Max Briggs, Lead Independent Director. “His background as a senior leader in a large, highly regulated and publicly-traded business makes him a strong addition to our Board. Together with Gabe, our Board has a compelling set of knowledge and experience relevant to the banking industry and our clients, which will allow the Board to support management in creating the right strategy for stockholder value creation.”

“Gabe brings exceptional legal, financial and operating acumen to the Board,” said Scott F. Kavanaugh, President and CEO. “His knowledge and executive experience will be instrumental as we scale our business, navigate risks and remain the regional bank of choice for our clients in today’s dynamic market.”

“I look forward to joining First Foundation’s Board and working closely with the Company’s management team and Board members to help drive the acceleration of critical business initiatives during an incredibly important time for the banking sector and the economy,” said Mr. Vazquez.

Mr. Vazquez, age 45, is the Vice President and Associate General Counsel for Operations for Vistra Corp. (“Vistra”) (NYSE: VST), a leading Fortune 500 integrated power company based in Irving, Texas, a position he has held since 2016. In addition to managing and supporting the legal operations of Vistra and its national retail energy businesses, Mr. Vazquez oversees the legal department’s operations (including fiscal reporting and department project planning), and also facilitates the execution of Vistra’s enterprise crisis management program. Prior to his current role, Mr. Vazquez served as general counsel for TXU Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vistra, from 2008 to 2016. He was previously a corporate attorney for Michaels Stores, Inc. and was in private practice with the law firm of Gardere Wynne, which has since merged with Foley & Lardner LLP.

A Dallas native, Mr. Vazquez received his undergraduate degree from Southern Methodist University and his law degree from Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law, where he was a Sarah T. Hughes Fellow. He serves on the Board of Trustees and on the Executive Committee of the Dallas Bar Foundation and as an Executive Board Member at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law. Mr. Vazquez also serves on the non-profit board of the Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas Foundation Inc. as a trustee and as a member of the Development Committee, and he is president of the Alumni Board.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial products and personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Learn more at firstfoundationinc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

