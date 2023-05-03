Teknova to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

HOLLISTER, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) ( TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, following the close of market.

Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants can access the live webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Teknova website and at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tquygjuv. To receive a PIN number for dial in, participants can register for the webcast via this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIaab243465e1942deb84daf92e4eb35d8. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Teknova
Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapies that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in cell and gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 200,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of novel therapies.



Investor Contacts 
Matt Lowell 
Chief Financial Officer 
[email protected]
+1 831-637-1100 
Sara Michelmore 
MacDougall Advisors 
[email protected] 
+1 781-235-3060 
Media Contact 
Jennifer Henry  
Senior Vice President, Marketing 
[email protected]  
+1 831-313-1259
