Fairfield, CA., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and MWRK), an award-winning Web3 company that owns and operates blockchain platforms in the entertainment technology space, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Opus One Pictures to sell the international rights to the first full length NFT as a Film (NAAM) movie ever made, Zero Contact Starring Anthony Hopkins.



ZERO CONTACT made film history by becoming the first feature film to debut exclusively as an NFT on the VUELE™ NFT as a Movie (NAAM) platform. Vuele is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature-length films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs. MetaWorks Platforms secured the services of successful filmmaker, producer and advisor Mr. George Furla to assist with this transaction.

MetaWorks President Scott Gallagher commented, “ZERO CONTACT is an important film from both a technology and social perspective having been filmed during the pandemic and becoming the first ever full length feature film to debut exclusively as an NFT on www.Vuele.io .” Gallagher went on to say, “We would like to thank Mr. George Furla, who advised us on the transaction to secure the sale of the international rights to Opus One and look forward to working together to build the Vuele NAAM platform.”

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and MWRK) is an award-winning full-service blockchain and Web3 development platform that empowers Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their metaverse. www.MusicFX.io , is a leading digital community connecting artists to their fan bases through NFTs.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.metaworksplatforms.io. For additional investor info, visit www.metaworksplatform.io or www.sedar.com, and www.sec.gov, searching MWRK.

