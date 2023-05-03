Treasure Global to Participate in the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference on May 10, 2023

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc ( TGL) (“TGI”, or the “Company”), an innovative e-commerce platform providing seamless technology enabled solutions for lifestyle needs, today announced that Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of TGI, will participate in the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference to be held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TGI’s management team, please contact your appropriate EF Hutton representative, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About Treasure Global Inc
Treasure Global Inc (“TGI”) is an innovative Malaysian e-commerce platform providing seamless technology enabled solutions for lifestyle needs with instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs. On a mission to bring together the worlds of online e-commerce and offline physical retailers, TGI is developing a portfolio of leading digital platforms for use throughout Southeast Asia (“SEA”) and Japan. In June 2020, TGI launched its proprietary product, the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards. In the ZCITY ecosystem, users can utilize TAZTE, a revenue generating digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop automated solution to digitalize their businesses. As of December 31, 2022, ZCITY had over 2,300,000 registered users.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co/.

For further information, please contact:

U.S. Investor Contact
Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected]

Malaysian Investor Contact
[email protected]

Media Contact
Sue Chuah, Chief Marketing Officer
Treasure Global Inc
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyNTk3NyM1NTU2OTgxIzIyNDc3ODg=
Treasure-Global-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.