MALMÖ, Sweden, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB ( OTLY) (“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, and Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), today announced Oatly Caffè Latte is now available for SWISS passengers to purchase onboard all flights. The announcement marks Oatly’s first global airline collaboration.



“We are delighted to be collaborating with Oatly to expand our beverage range,” says Mathias Vonlanthen, Head of Hospitality Management at SWISS. “SWISS values a high-quality and diverse offering - this includes plant-based products and Oatly's coffee drink is a great addition in this area.”

The Oatly Caffè Latte is a great-tasting on-the-go coffee drink made with Oatly's organic oat drink and organic coffee extract that is Fairtrade certified and consists of 100% Arabica beans. Oatly Caffè Latte is organic and vegan as well as dairy, soy and nut-free.

“Today’s collaboration with SWISS is a major milestone for Oatly and our mission to put our products everwhere to make people’s switch to plant-based as easy as possible – even at 10,000 meters in the air,” says Helge Weitz, Oatly’s General Manager, DACH and Poland. “We’re excited to work with Swiss to offer their millions of annual passengers around the world a great-tasting and climate conscious coffee drink option.”

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

