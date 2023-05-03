VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce 2023 exploration plans for its wholly owned Thorn Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Project.



Upon completion of several joint technical committee meetings between BHP and Brixton, the following fully funded exploration program was designed for the 2023 season:

Drill campaign of up to 20,000m, largely focused on the Camp Creek and Trapper Targets with new copper and gold discoveries forefront of the goal



Collect up to 2000 soils and 1000 rock samples focused on new target generation and definition, optimized with real-time XRF analysis



Conduct further geophysical surveys such as airborne Mobile MT, ground MT, airborne magnetics and radiometrics on select target areas



VP of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “We are excited to get an early start to the field work this year with an ambitious set of objectives. The plan is to start with 2 drill rigs in early-mid May at the Camp Creek Copper Porphyry Target to test for a potential high-grade zone within the system, while expanding the limits of the mineralized porphyry X unit. As weather allows, we will add drills and continue exploration activities on the Trapper Gold Target. At Trapper we plan to test for expansion potential along strike and down plunge, including testing some of the associated copper anomalies. Both of these large-scale copper-gold targets remain open in all directions.”

Figure 1. Thorn Project Location and Copper Geochemistry Map.





Chairman and CEO, Gary R. Thompson, stated, “We believe the Thorn Project is a multi-generational opportunity that may provide a significant amount of critical minerals, such as copper, for the electrification of our transportation and infrastructure systems. To support the future demand for critical minerals and the transition to a low carbon economy, public investment and government support for mining is paramount.”

Discussion

The Camp Creek Copper Target

The 2023 drill program at the Camp Creek porphyry target encompasses two principal objectives: the foremost is to intersect the high-grade part of this extensive mineralized system, and secondly, to further expand mineralization laterally with 300-500m step-out holes. The goal is to start with two drills early to mid-May in order to complete as many deep holes into the Camp Creek porphyry as possible.

Results from the 2022 drill program continued to demonstrate the potential for broad intercepts of nearly 1000m of copper mineralization, which remains open in all directions. Additionally, the Mobile MT geophysical survey data is being remodelled, integrating the physical properties collected on the deep core holes in 2022, which included chargeability, conductivity, specific gravity and magnetic susceptibility. The new interpretation and revised inversion of the existing geophysical dataset should aid in vectoring for the deep drilling.

Please see the Camp Creek 3D model at the following link: Camp Creek 3D Video

Copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry mineralization at the Camp Creek Target has been the focus of drilling by Brixton Metals since 2019. The target area is approximately 1.5km by 2km, and covers several near surface mineralized zones, including Oban, Talisker and Glenfiddich which were targets since 2011. The porphyry is blind and it wasn’t until 2019 that drilling was deep enough to connect with the veining system, starting at approximately 300m depth. Through the 2020, 2021 and 2022 exploration seasons, drill testing pushed holes beyond 1,000m depths. Calc-alkalic porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization at the Camp Creek Target is disseminated, within quartz-anhydrite veins and as chalcopyrite-molybdenite veins-veinlets. Mineralization is hosted within Porphyry X, a crowded plagioclase porphyry of Cretaceous age (85.1Ma +- 1.1Ma), characterized by well-defined stacked biotite, a feature typical of mineral-related porphyry phases. Mineralization is also hosted in hornfels of Triassic Stuhini Group sedimentary rocks, which are intruded by the porphyry phases.

Camp Creek Results - Previously Reported Highlights

Hole THN19-150 yielded 554.7m of 0.57 g/t Au, 43.2 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu or 0.9% CuEq Including 136m of 1.35 g/t Au, 133.62 g/t Ag, 0.31% Cu or 2.1% CuEq



Hole THN21-184 which yielded 821.25m of 0.24% Cu, 0.28 g/t Au, 2.44 g/t Ag, 174 ppm Mo or 0.48% CuEq Including 318.25m of 0.92% CuEq



Hole THN22-201 that returned 967.71m of 0.25% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 2.39 g/t Ag, 186 ppm Mo or 0.38% CuEq Including 150m of 0.87% CuEq



Copper Equivalent (CuEq) are calculated based on US$ 4.30/lb Cu, US$ 1820.00/oz Au, US$ 23.80/oz Ag, $US 18.00/lb Mo and a 95% recovery. The formula is: CuEq % = (Cu % + (0.617248 * Au g/t) + (0.008072 * Ag g/t) + (0.000419 * Mo ppm)) * 0.95

The Trapper Gold Target

The objective of further drilling at the Trapper Gold Target is to expand the gold mineralization along strike and at depth, as well as testing sub-parallel structures to the north and south of the main target area. Overall, the gold zone strikes west-northwest, defined over 400 meters, dipping moderately to the north, controlled by the contact between the quartz diorite and the lapilli tuff volcanic rocks. Follow-up work is planned around multiple untested surface gold anomalies that have been identified up to 500m away from the main drilling area. Additional plans include testing several copper surface anomalies peripheral to the gold zone for a copper porphyry link to the Trapper Gold Target.

Please see the Trapper 3D model at the following link: 3D Trapper video

Gold mineralization at the Trapper Target is considered to be intermediate sulphidation epithermal style, associated with base metals veins that suggests copper porphyry affinity. The geochemical footprint was expanded in 2021 to 4km by 1.5km. Gold mineralization is structurally controlled with northwest, east-west and northeast trends that have been identified. Mineralization appears to favour the contact between the Cretaceous (85.2 +/- 1.2Ma) quartz diorite and the Triassic lapilli tuff volcanic rocks, with broad gold intervals largely hosted within the quartz diorite unit. Visible gold has been identified in core and surface outcrops. Rock grab samples from outcrop have returned up to 152 g/t Au. Gold is associated with silver and base metal veins as pyrite-galena-sphalerite +/- chalcopyrite +/- bornite, quartz-stockwork, sulphosalt-pyrite veinlets and is disseminated within the diorite. In 2021-2022, Brixton drilled a total of 12,226 meters at Trapper. In 2011, the previous operator drilled 8,581m where drill hole TG11-11 returned 32.64m of 1.78 g/t Au including 0.41m of 92.8 g/t Au with visible gold in a strong quartz stockwork zone.

Trapper Drill Results - Previously Reported Highlights

Holes THN22-205 which yielded 64m of 5.74 g/t Au Including 52.00m of 6.97 g/t Au Including 28.95m of 10.36 g/t Au



Hole THN22-237 yielded 304.46m of 1.19 g/t Au Including 84.00m of 3.10 g/t Au

Hole THN22-243 returned 398.30m of 0.95 g/t Au** Including 113.57m of 2.43 g/t Au Including 6.57m of 26.54 g/t Au





All assay values are uncut weighted averages and intervals reflect drilled lengths as further drilling is required to determine the true widths of the mineralization.

Gold mineralization at the Trapper Target has been drilled to a vertical depth of 398m (a vertical depth of 286m from surface) and along strike for 400m. The true width of the zone has yet to be determined.

** Drill hole THN22-243 assay values from the news release dated January 9th, 2023 were under-reported as 398.30 of 0.85 g/t Au, including 113.57m of 2.10 g/t Au including 6.57m of 20.71 g/t Au. The error was a result of a discounted drill core sample that had previously been mislabeled as a laboratory QAQC sample with zero value.

Geochemical Surveys

Geochemistry has proven to be an effective tool for identifying prospective drill targets on the Thorn Project. An abundance of strong copper-gold numbers were returned across several target areas from the 2022 field program. For 2023, an estimated 2000 soil samples and 1000 rock samples are planned to be collected to further define targets for future drilling. Brixton plans to continue employing on-site XRF analysis to identify real time copper anomalies for immediate follow up. The XRF work will expedite results and reduce the number of samples that are sent to the laboratory for multi-element analysis. Targets for geochemical coverage this season include the following: North, West, Metla, Val, East, Molly Valley, Trapper and South Targets. Soil grids are planned for prospective areas and reconnaissance soils will be collected along contours. Where soil development is poor, talus fines will be collected.

For more information on all of the Targets on the Thorn, please see the following link: TARGETS

About the Thorn Project

The wholly-owned 2,863 square kilometer Thorn Project is located in British Columbia, Canada, approximately 90 km northeast of Juneau, AK. The southern limit of the Thorn claim boundary is roughly 50 km from tide water. The Thorn Project hosts a district-scale 80km trend of Triassic to Eocene, volcano-plutonic complex and related sedimentary units with several styles of mineralization related to porphyry and epithermal environments. Fourteen large-scale copper-gold targets have been identified for further exploration work.

Information on each of the targets may be found at the following link: Thorn Cu-Au Targets

Further ground MT and airborne Mobile MT (includes magnetics) surveys are planned over the North Target and Metla Targets which are designed to tie into and expand coverage from the previous surveys over Camp Creek and Trapper areas.

Qualified Person

Mr. Corey A. James, P.Geo., is a Senior Project Geologist for the company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. James has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎analytical and test data underlying the information and has approved the technical information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in northwest BC (Optioned to Pacific Bay Minerals), the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario, and the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA (Optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc.). Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: [email protected]

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Neil MacRae, Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: [email protected]

