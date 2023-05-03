ATLANTA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare ( SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that the 2023 Sharecare Awards will be co-hosted by HLTH, the premier platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem. Recognizing best-in-class productions and programs that promote well-being and embody the spirit of “sharing care,” the Sharecare Awards will culminate on Monday, Oct. 9, when the final winners of its fifth annual competition are revealed on stage at HLTH 2023 in Las Vegas.



“Over the years, the Sharecare Awards has evolved into a movement that informs and empowers, and fosters innovation, empathy, and inclusion, and HLTH is the perfect venue to bookend this year’s season of sharing care,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer of Sharecare. “As we mark the fifth year of honoring those who inspire us to action, we are looking forward to commemorating the 2023 Sharecare Awards in person at HLTH as it has grown into the preeminent gathering of the industry’s leading minds.”

HLTH 2023 will take place in Las Vegas from October 8 through 11, 2023, gathering top health industry leaders, government officials, policy experts, politicians, tech industry influencers, and impassioned celebrities to solve healthcare's most pressing problems and spark true change. Since 2019, the Sharecare Awards have honored work produced by some of the world’s most respected brands – from AARP, American Heart Association, and Special Olympics to American Nurses Association, ESPN, and Sesame Workshop – as well as the life’s work of notable health activists and philanthropists, including Arthur Blank, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Marlo Thomas, and Dominique Wilkins, among others.

“Recognizing the individuals and organizations telling the health stories that matter, we are excited about bringing the Sharecare Awards to HLTH this year,” said Jonathan Weiner, Founder and CEO of HLTH, Inc. “Our shared commitment around healthcare innovation and empowerment makes our new partnership at HLTH 2023 a perfect fit.”

Entries for the 2023 Sharecare Awards will be accepted through Friday, May 19, 2023, across 13 categories that span important areas of health and wellness. Creators of digital media health productions and programs may submit entries in any of the categories, which include health activism, caregiving and home health, chronic conditions, healthy living, men’s health, women’s health, and social storyteller, among others. Thanks to the generosity of the Sharecare Awards’ sponsors, there is no fee to enter submissions in the 2023 competition.

Sharecare will announce category finalists this summer, after which public voting will open for the Sharing Care Award, a special award bestowed to the finalist who receives the most popular votes which, for the first time, will be announced live at HLTH 2023. While most category winners will be revealed and celebrated across Sharecare’s social media profiles on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, the 2023 Sharecare Awards will confer select awards and special recognitions on stage at HLTH 2023, including Outstanding Foundation of the Year and Person of the Year.

The Sharecare Awards are operated through the Sharecare Foundation, a nonprofit entity that Sharecare established in support of this awards program. For more information about the Sharecare Awards, visit sharecareawards.org.

About HLTH

HLTH (pronounced "health") is a community of leaders, innovators, and pioneers spanning the health ecosystem brought together for the industry's most important conference, focused on health innovation and transformation. From unparalleled events with industry-leading speakers to inspirational digital content and mission-driven initiatives, HLTH creates a unique marketplace for dialogue and development of a better health ecosystem. HLTH 2023: October 8–11, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

