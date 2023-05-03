NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. ( MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions, is proud to announce the integration of AI technology into its ATOS 2.0 advertising platform, significantly improving the targeting of political ads. This development coincides with the start of the United States election season during which Mobiquity has noticed an increase in political ad campaigns using its AI targeting. As an increasing number of political organizations embrace digital advertising to connect with voters, Mobiquity's advanced targeting features are poised to become an indispensable tool for digital engagement.



"Political campaigns have always constituted a key part of our business, and we have witnessed a growing demand as the election season begins," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. "Our platform empowers campaigns to reach the right people, at the right time, with the right message, and we take pride in playing a role in the democratic process. Our AI-powered advertising platform has the potential to revolutionize political campaigns. By enabling more precise ad targeting, we can help campaigns connect with their target audience more effectively, ultimately leading to increased voter support and a higher likelihood of success."

Mobiquity's proprietary technology harnesses location data, real-time bidding, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to deliver exceptionally targeted and effective digital advertising campaigns. With the ability to reach specific audiences based on factors such as location, demographics, and interests, Mobiquity's platform enables political campaigns to maximize their impact and optimize their ad spend.

As the election season heats up, Mobiquity Technologies believes it is well-equipped to assist political campaigns of all sizes reach and engage voters through the power of digital advertising.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. ( MOBQ) is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising technology solutions. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its subsidiaries. Mobiquity Technologies’ current platforms; Advangelists (www.advangelists.com) and MobiExchange (www.mobiexchange.com) provide programmatic advertising technologies, data insights on consumer behavior, automated ad copy and omni-channel delivery options. For more information, please visit: www.mobiquitytechnologies.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

