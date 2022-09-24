Driven Brands Holdings Inc. to host first quarter earnings conference call on May 3, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) will release its first quarter 2023 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the company's financial and operating performance.

The conference call will be available via live webcast on Driven Brands' Investor Relations webpage at investors.drivenbrands.com. An archived replay of the conference call will be available later the same day until July 1, 2023, through the company's Investor Relations webpage.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,800 locations across 15 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.6 billion in system-wide sales.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; and (iv) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2022, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter September 24, 2022, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

