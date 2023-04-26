PR Newswire

HENDERSON, Nev., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company is hosting a Capital Markets Day in a hybrid format (in-person and live-webcast) on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time. Volition's executive team will be joined by Key Opinion Leaders: Dr. Andy Retter (Intensive Care Consultant) and Veterinary Oncologists, Professor Heather Wilson-Robles and Dr. Sue Ettinger, aka Dr. Sue Cancer Vet.

Event: VolitionRx Limited Capital Markets Day

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time

In-person Venue: Hamilton Suite, New York Stock Exchange, 11 Wall Street, New York

To attend in person, contact [email protected]

To attend virtually please register HERE

Presentations will cover:

Corporate Strategy – Mr. Cameron Reynolds

Nu . Q ® NETs The role of Nu . Q ® NETs in Sepsis – Dr. Andy Retter Volition's Commercial Strategy – Mr. Remi Rabeuf

Q NETs Nu . Q ® Vet Volition Veterinary's Commercial Strategy – Dr. Tom Butera Clinical Evidence – Professor Heather Wilson-Robles Case studies of Nu . Q ® Vet – Dr. Sue Ettinger , aka, Dr. Sue Cancer Vet

Q

A question-and-answer session with management will follow the prepared remarks and formal presentation.

To attend the event in-person please contact [email protected]

To access the virtual event, register by clicking HERE.

The event will be webcast and the presentations will be posted to Volition's website. A replay will also be made available.

For additional information or questions please contact Investor Relations at [email protected]

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including cancer in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company powered by Nu.Q®, its proprietary nucleosome quantification platform. Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. The website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor/Debra Daglish, Volition, [email protected], +44 (0)7557 774620

Investor Enquiries:

Scott Powell, Volition, [email protected], +1 (646) 650 1351

