FARO to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023 on May 3, 2023

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 26, 2023

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced that after market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. In conjunction with the release, Michael D. Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Allen Muhich, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

FARO_Logo.jpg

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-267-6316 (U.S.) or +1 203-518-9783 (International) and using the passcode FARO. To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO
For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

favicon.png?sn=FL81491&sd=2023-04-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-first-quarter-2023-on-may-3-2023-301808158.html

SOURCE FARO

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL81491&Transmission_Id=202304260800PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL81491&DateId=20230426
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.