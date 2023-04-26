AXCELIS WINS THE TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 2022 SUPPLIER EXCELLENCE AWARD

BEVERLY, Mass., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received the Texas Instruments (TI) 2022 Supplier Excellence Award. The annual award honors companies whose dedication and commitment in supplying products and services meet TI's high standards for excellence. Recipients are an elite group of suppliers chosen for their exemplary performance in the areas of Cost, Environmental & Social Responsibility, Technology, Responsiveness, Assurance of Supply, and Quality.

Mary Puma, President and Chief Executive Officer at Axcelis, commented, "We are honored to receive the Supplier Excellence Award from Texas Instruments. This is the fourth time Axcelis has received this prestigious award over the last 10 years. This award is a testament to our dedication to world-class customer technology, products and support and our commitment to help TI achieve its goals globally. This winning combination is designed to help semiconductor manufacturers achieve the highest quality and yield, with the lowest cost of ownership."

Rob Simpson, Vice President of Worldwide Procurement and Logistics at Texas Instruments, commented, "Our most critical suppliers, like Axcelis, are paramount to our success. When we are successful, our employees, customers, communities and shareholders all win. We look to Axcelis to help us serve our customers, achieve our priorities, and ultimately become a company that we are personally proud to be a part of and one we would want as our neighbor."

About Axcelis: Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

