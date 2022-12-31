PR Newswire

Rearview radar plugs directly into a compatible eBike to provide peace of mind during every ride

OLATHE, Kan., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced Varia™ eRTL615, its first rearview radar and tail light made specifically for eBike riders. Featuring a battery-free design, Varia eRTL615 plugs into a compatible eBike1 and can help detect approaching vehicles by providing both visual and audible alerts when paired with select Garmin devices or the Varia app on a compatible smartphone2.

"As eBike riding becomes more and more popular, we are pleased to bring our trusted radar technology to this growing group of cyclists. No matter where the next adventure leads, explore with ease knowing that Varia eRTL615 has your back while you ride ahead." – Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Ride with greater peace of mind

Maximum awareness : When paired with select Garmin smartwatches, Edge ® cycling computers or a smartphone with the Varia app, visual and audible notifications can warn of vehicles approaching from behind—up to 150 yards away.

: When paired with select Garmin smartwatches, Edge cycling computers or a smartphone with the Varia app, visual and audible notifications can warn of vehicles approaching from behind—up to 150 yards away. Superior visibility : Alert drivers to a cyclists' presence as soon as possible with a tail light that is visible up to a mile away in daylight conditions and a light-flash pattern that changes when an approaching vehicle is detected.

: Alert drivers to a cyclists' presence as soon as possible with a tail light that is visible up to a mile away in daylight conditions and a light-flash pattern that changes when an approaching vehicle is detected. Adjustable light modes: Four tail light modes—solid, peloton, night flash and day flash – offer more visibility to drivers in a variety of conditions.

See Varia eRTL615 in action here.

Featuring a sleek and compact design, Varia eRTL615 offers multiple mounting options with a universal seat rail mount or a rack/pannier mount. Available now, it has a suggested retail price of $299.99.

1 Requires a compatible Garmin cable (sold separately).

2 This device can improve situational awareness. It is not a replacement for cyclist attentiveness and good judgment. Always maintain awareness of your surroundings and operate the bicycle in a safe manner.

