CHICAGO, April 26, 2023

New enhancement wraps key portfolio information into one flexible solution for advisors

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), today announced Morningstar Wealth, a leading wealth technology and investment management provider, added the Portfolio Analytics feature to its ByAllAccounts product. ByAllAcounts is Morningstar's data aggregation solution that specializes in the unique demands and challenges of financial advisors, investors and the platforms supporting them.

The Portfolio Analytics feature applies a deep level of analytics to aggregated portfolios through a turnkey integration with Morningstar Licensed Data. It delivers in-depth data enhancements on aggregated investment holdings by appending fund and equity attributes. This includes regional breakdowns, asset allocations, equity and fixed-income sector exposure, and equity and fixed-income style boxes, which unlocks greater operational efficiencies, and helps advisors provide more accurate, personalized investing advice.

"In the increasingly competitive wealth management industry, advisors need every possible advantage to differentiate themselves, to meet investors' high expectations, and make the most efficient use of their time," said Katy Gibson, general manager and head of product, ByAllAccounts, Morningstar Wealth. "We offer wealth techs and broker dealers with the right combination of data and technology to help them cost-effectively provide advisors with the tools they need to service their clients and scale their practice."

The Portfolio Analytics feature streamlines advisor workflows by unlocking highly enriched investment data for proposal generation, portfolio exposure and risk analytics allowing advisors to optimize wealth through new investment opportunities.

Daniel Needham, president of Morningstar Wealth, stated, "At Morningstar Wealth, we have plans to continue to innovate the ByAllAccounts product to exceed advisors' expectations. With more than 20 years of dedicated investment experience and the industry's highest quality of aggregated data, Morningstar Wealth will continue to inform and drive advisor success."

ByAllAccounts with the new Portfolio Analytics feature, will provide a deeper level of data-analysis combining machine learning with knowledge-based processes.

About Morningstar, Inc.
Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $246 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Dec. 31, 2022. The Company operates through wholly- or majority-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

