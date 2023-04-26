CyberCatch announces Partnership with Canadian SME Magazine to reach 1.2M SMEs in Canada

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") (TSXV: CYBE), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce a partnership with Canadian SME Magazine.

CyberCatch_navy_Logo_Logo.jpg

The Canadian SME Magazine is Canada's leading publication for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Under the partnership, Canadian SME Magazine will market CyberCatch's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution to the publication's 30,000 SME subscribers and to the rest of Canada's 1.2 million SMEs.

"CyberCatch is delighted to partner with Canadian SME Magazine, the country's leading informational resource for SMEs. SMEs in Canada are a prime target of cyber attackers and need to mitigate cyber risk by complying with Canada's national cybersecurity standard," said Sai Huda, founder and CEO, CyberCatch.

Huda is a globally recognized cybersecurity expert and the author of the best-selling book, Next Level Cybersecurity. He co-authored Canada's national cybersecurity standard for small and medium-sized organizations. CyberCatch's AI-enabled solution uniquely ensures that all required cybersecurity controls are implemented, then it automatically and continuously tests those controls, and guides the SME to fix deficiencies so an attacker cannot exploit and the organization remains in continuous compliance.

"Canadian SME Magazine is pleased to partner with CyberCatch. SMEs have limited resources and do not have sufficient cybersecurity knowledge. CyberCatch enables not only a threat assessment and quick and precise implementation of controls, and compliance with Canada's national cybersecity standard, but also automated, ongoing testing of the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation," said SK Uddin, Publisher, Canadian SME Magazine.

A 2022 CyberCatch scan of nearly 20,000 SMEs in North America with Internet-facing IT assets, such as websites, detected 77% in Canada with vulnerabilities that could easily be exploited by cyber attackers.

The average cost of a data breach in Canada has reached $5.6M, according to IBM's 2022 Cost of a Data Breach Study.

To learn more about the partnership and watch a demo of CyberCatch's Compliance Manager solution, visit: https://cybercatch.com/canadiansme.

About CyberCatch
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (

TSXV:CYBE, Financial) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA81321&sd=2023-04-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybercatch-announces-partnership-with-canadian-sme-magazine-to-reach-1-2m-smes-in-canada-301807525.html

SOURCE CyberCatch

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA81321&Transmission_Id=202304260800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA81321&DateId=20230426
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.