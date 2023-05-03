Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:BRDS, Financial), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2023 after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The Company will host a webcast and conference call the following day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to discuss the financial results and other business updates.

Participants are invited to dial 1-877-407-0792 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, or join the live audio webcast available online at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bird.co. A recorded replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the event and can be accessed online at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bird.co for 90 days.

Investors are also invited to submit questions to [email protected] ahead of the earnings release.

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

