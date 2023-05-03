HOUSTON, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (“Nauticus” or the “Company”) ( KITT), a developer of autonomous robots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services for the ocean industries, today announced it will exhibit at this year’s Offshore Technology Conference (“OTC”) in Houston from May 1st – 4th at Booth 3263.



Nauticus recently announced the commissioning of its second-generation Aquanaut – a fully electric, untethered and autonomous subsea robot that is controlled through acoustic communication networking and underpinned by Nauticus’ proprietary software suite, toolKITT. The surface aspect of the Nauticus Fleet is Hydronaut, an 18-meter optionally crewed autonomous surface vessel that supports the launch, recovery, and real-time operations of Aquanaut.

The Company’s booth will feature information about Aquanaut and Hydronaut, and visitors will also be able to view documentary-style footage of the build process for the initial commercial versions of these cutting-edge platforms.

OTC is the world’s foremost event for the development of offshore resources in the fields of drilling, exploration, production, and environmental protection. OTC 2023 will feature more than 1,200 exhibitors, which consist of manufacturers and suppliers of technical products and services utilized in offshore resources, recovery, and development.

About Nauticus

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. is a developer of autonomous robots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services for the ocean industries. Nauticus’ robotic systems and services are delivered to commercial and government-facing customers through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model and direct product sales for both hardware platforms and software licenses. Besides a standalone service offering and products, Nauticus’ approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofitting/upgrading legacy systems and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus provides customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

