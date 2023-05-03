Today, The+Kraft+Heinz+Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) announced the launch of Just+Spices in the U.S. market just one year after the Company completed its acquisition of a majority stake in the business. Just Spices is expected to be a critical growth driver for Kraft Heinz’s Taste Elevation business, which is focused on flavor enhancement, and is one of the Company’s platforms for continued growth as outlined as part of its long-term+strategy.

“Just Spices will elevate the overall cooking experience for American families, just as it has done in Europe for nearly a decade,” said Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Executive Vice President & President, North America, Kraft Heinz. “Bringing together Just Spices’ high-quality product, data and direct-to-consumer capabilities with Kraft Heinz’s scale and brand loyalty creates the perfect storm to disrupt the U.S. spice category as we know it.”

Launched in 2014, Just Spices trailblazed the category with its 170-plus product portfolio that includes offerings for diverse meal occasions ranging from breakfast and light snacks to salads and baking, and a broad range of savory, sweet, classic, and exotic flavors. Just Spices’ growing business sells approximately 70 percent of its ready-made and one-step spice blends directly to consumers, with its remaining sales through major grocery retailers both in-store and online in Germany, Spain, Austria, UK and Switzerland.

Just Spices’ approach to machine-learning product innovation is geared towards the needs of younger, flavor-forward families. The brand’s advanced analytics allows it to identify early consumer trends and flavor preferences by region, and based on consumer sentiment for these trends, Just Spices creates, customizes and optimizes its product line accordingly.

“Just Spices blends have become household staples in many countries throughout Europe, and we’re thrilled to bring Americans the opportunity to cook with more creativity and flavor,” said Nadja Francis, U.S. General Manager at Just Spices. “Making a delicious homemade dish shouldn’t be complicated. We take the guesswork out of cooking and meal-prepping any dish – whether it's with our toppings, our blends or our Allrounders. We’re not selling ingredients; we’re selling meal solutions. From the colorful labels to the versatile flavors and unique applications, consumers will never be bored in the kitchen again.”

Unlike many spice brands, Just Spices focuses solely on blends, creating three different categories to match specific usage occasions without the need to invest in a pantry full of spice jars: Allrounders, Seasonings, and Toppings. The initial launch of Just Spices in the U.S. will include ten of its community-favorite products: Chicken Allrounder, Vegetable Allrounder, Pasta Allrounder, BBQ Allrounder, Salmon Allrounder, Caprese Allrounder, Egg Topping, Avocado Topping, Fajita Seasoning and Enchilada Seasoning, now available online at Justspices.com with a suggested retail price of $6.99.

For more information on Just Spices, visit Justspices.com or follow along on social media @justspices_usa.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT JUST SPICES

The idea for Just Spices was born in Germany in 2014. Just Spices inspires a growing consumer base in its home market Germany and additionally in Austria, Switzerland, Spain, UK and the U.S. to refine their own dishes and become creative in the kitchen. Just Spices continues to make good on its vision of attracting more people to cook better, healthier meals. Above all, Just Spices means passion, high-quality products. But the most important principle is to make delicious food even more delicious, getting as many people as possible to cook with joy and pride. The popularity of Just Spices in Europe and its fun, authentic vibe caught the attention of The Kraft Heinz Company, which is now fostering the brand’s U.S. expansion. Spice up your life at www.justspices.com, follow us %40justspices_usa on social media.

