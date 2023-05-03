BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced it has entered into Poland, Romania, India, the UAE and South Africa with an expanded engineering team based in Poland, two partner-led entities in Eastern and Central Europe and a new country lead in South Asia.

Through this expansion and localized partnerships, BigCommerce delivers its modern enterprise ecommerce platform to help merchants of all sizes build and grow their online presence with innovative shopping experiences that power online sales and drive revenue.

“BigCommerce's entry into these markets paves the way for innovative merchants to revolutionize their business with a cutting-edge, composable ecommerce platform that offers unrivaled flexibility and customization,” said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president of marketing at BigCommerce. “With our trusted regional partners taking the lead, the BigCommerce Open SaaS platform equips merchants with a complete ecommerce foundation that removes common management barriers so they can concentrate on what really matters most — growing and scaling their business and enhancing customer experiences.”

BigCommerce partners Romanian-based CustomSoft and Poland-based Snowdog will lead in broadening the BigCommerce footprint across Eastern and Central Europe.

“Merchants need a modular and adaptable ecommerce platform if they want to build a strong online presence and remain competitive in today's fast-paced digital world,” said Octavian Dumitrescu, chief executive officer at CustomSoft. “Together with BigCommerce, we look forward to providing our joint customers with customized design and development solutions to create storefronts that deliver unforgettable shopping experiences that turn browsers into buyers, and increase revenue in the process."

The UAE, Poland, Romania and South Africa markets will be managed by BigCommerce EMEA in London. Notable brands in the EMEA region on BigCommerce include Liwa Stores, L'Azurde, Al Ain Club (UAE), Ted Baker, ToolSaver/ToolStop, MKM Building Supplies (UK) and Cambio Bikes (ITL).

"Together with BigCommerce, we're committed to taking the weight off retailers' shoulders and providing them with a technologically superior, scalable, cost-effective and easy-to-operate ecommerce platform that empowers them to grow and thrive," said Damian Harateh, head of qanuk.AI and partnerships manager at Snowdog. "With customizable storefronts, secure payment processing and robust shipping and inventory management, BigCommerce has everything Polish retailers need to succeed in the fast-paced ecommerce landscape."

India will be led by newly hired Anshuman Jain who was formerly with Shopify. Anshu joins as BigCommerce India Director and Country Lead, and will focus on building brand awareness in the market and expanding the local BigCommerce partner and merchant ecosystems. India will report into BigCommerce APAC in Sydney. Notable brands in the APAC region on the BigCommerce platform include Jimmy Brings and ResMed (ANZ), InfraMarket and Kapiva (India).

“B2C and B2B ecommerce in India is evolving at a significant pace and merchants across industries are capitalizing on the opportunity to invest in their online businesses to turbocharge their growth,” said Jain. “BigCommerce along with our regional agency and tech partner ecosystem are committed to giving brands the best combination of ecommerce solutions to fuel their innovation and success."

BigCommerce’s open commerce solution provides merchants with the freedom and flexibility to build stores their way using sophisticated and easy-to-use enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance. Merchants in Poland, Romania, India, the UAE and South Africa can up-level their online businesses to:

Create versatile shopping experiences that power growth.

Deliver an omnichannel shopping experience and surface new revenue streams.

Tap into B2B functionality to build powerful B2B storefronts.

Leverage headless technology for composable-oriented storefronts. As a leader in composable ecommerce and an early member of the MACH Alliance, BigCommerce integrates with top front-end frameworks. Its best-of-breed technology ecosystem enables businesses to evolve from monolithic architectures to agile, future-proof tech stacks.

