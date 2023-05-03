Arteris IP Licensed by Axelera AI to Accelerate Computer Vision at the Edge

1 hours ago
The silicon-proven network-on-chip system IP enables Axelera AI engineers to meet performance, ultra-low power, and time-to-market objectives in its Metis AI Platform.

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. ( AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that Axelera AI, a provider of the world’s most powerful and advanced solutions for AI at the edge, has licensed Arteris FlexWay. The Arteris IP will be used for SoC connectivity in the Metis AI platform, a hardware and software platform for computer vision AI inference at the edge. This technology delivers advanced acceleration performance and usability at a fraction of the cost and power consumption of solutions available today.

The Metis AI processing unit (AIPU), as part of the Metris AI Platform, is equipped with four homogeneous AI cores built for complete neural network inference acceleration. Each AI core is self-sufficient and can execute all layers of a standard neural network without external interactions. The four cores are integrated into an SoC and comprised of a RISC-V controller, PCIe interface, LPDDR4X controller, and a security complex connected via a high-speed network-on-chip (NoC). The unit can collaborate on a workload to boost throughput or operate on the same neural network in parallel to reduce latency or process different neural networks required by the application concurrently.

“Arteris is the proven industry standard for system IP with responsive support, and deploying their technology guaranteed we met our performance requirements and aggressive timelines,” said Giuseppe Garcea, director of silicon and co-founder at Axelera AI. “Arteris FlexWay interconnect IP allowed us to close timing smoothly on a complex, multicore machine learning architecture. We look forward to working together on the next project.”

Arteris FlexWay interconnect IP uses area-optimized interconnect components to address a smaller class of SoC. The architecture has been designed to be 100 percent compatible with Arm AMBA AXI and AHB standards. It provides a scalable solution to ultra-low power consumption and the automation of interconnect SoC connectivity.

“We are honored to be working with Axelera AI on the edge AI inferencing in computer vision applications,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “This further supports the leading role that Arteris plays in accelerating AI innovation across a broad list of end applications.”

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

About Axelera AI

Axelera AI is designing the world’s most powerful and advanced solutions for AI at the edge. Its game-changing MetisTM AI platform – a holistic hardware and software solution for AI inference at the edge – enables computer vision applications to become more accessible, powerful and user-friendly than ever before. Headquartered in the AI Innovation Center of the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, Axelera AI has R&D offices in Belgium, Switzerland, Italy and the UK, with over 115 employees in 12 countries. Its team of experts in AI software and hardware hail from top AI firms and Fortune 500 companies.

The Metis AI Platform is available for pre-ordering at the Axelera AI website and is already available for a select group of customers via the Early Access Program.

© 2004-2023 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

