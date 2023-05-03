Hyliion+Holdings+Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced it will host a conference call and accompanying webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, to discuss its financial results, the Company's business, and outlook. Hyliion plans to report its 2023 first quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Hyliion’s First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT

Conference Call Online Registration:

https%3A%2F%2Fconferencingportals.com%2Fevent%2FvjUOPPlo

Access the Webcast:

https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F337180957+%0A

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Hyliion website.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

