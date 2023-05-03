MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) announced today the launch of two services, Will Preparation & Digital Estate Planning and Estate Resolution, now available to members enrolled in life insurance at no additional cost through its MetLife Worldwide Benefits business. Legal services like will preparation and estate resolution are among the top benefits requested by globally-mobile employees of their employers, according to MetLife%26rsquo%3Bs+Annual+2022+Expat+Employee+Benefit+Trends+Study.

These services, offered through MetLife Legal Plans, provide members access to an extensive network of more than 18,000 participating plan attorneys, including unlimited access to the attorney network for will preparation and estate resolution needs. Additionally, they include:

Will preparation and Digital Estate Planning:

Preparing and updating wills, including complex will(s), living will(s), power(s) of attorney for medical directives and healthcare proxies for both members and their spouse/domestic partner

In-person or telephone consultations with an attorney

Ability to create documents online via the MetLife Legal Plans website; with an in-network attorney (U.S. only); or by using an attorney (U.S. and international) and filing a claim for reimbursement for the attorney’s fee (up to a certain amount)

Estate Resolution:

Preparation of estate documents and professional court representation at court proceedings available to help properly distribute probated assets from the estate

Preparation of correspondence needed to transfer non-probate assets, as well as any associated tax filings

“These new services make us one of the few expat carriers that is able to offer a full suite of products to our clients for their globally-mobile employees, giving them additional peace of mind as they deal with the unique challenges of the global workforce,” said Fernando Jaime, vice president, MetLife Worldwide Benefits. “These new benefits continue to set us apart in the customized solutions we are able to offer our clients,” he added.

Will Preparation & Digital Estate Planning and Estate Resolution services come in addition to Grief Counseling services that made available to members and clients with Life insurance last year.

Brokers and clients can find valuable information and resources on all MetLife Worldwide Benefits services available to them by visiting MetLifeWorldwide.com.

About MetLife Worldwide Benefits

MetLife Worldwide Benefits personalized solutions for globally-mobile employees have been in existence for nearly 60 years. MetLife Worldwide Benefits products are underwritten by Delaware American Life Insurance Company, a MetLife affiliate domiciled at 600 North King Street, Wilmington, DE, 19801, and other affiliates. For more information, visit www.metlifeworldwide.com

About MetLife

MetLife%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005140/en/