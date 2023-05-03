GE HealthCare Announces Availability of Next-Generation bkActiv for Guiding Urology, Colorectal and Pelvic Floor Surgeries

1 hours ago
GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) announced today the next-generation bkActiv is now available for guiding urology, colorectal and pelvic floor surgical procedures. The flagship intraoperative ultrasound imaging system, developed by BK Medical - a subsidiary of GE HealthCare, was designed to deliver high-performance ultrasound guidance with a simplified, intuitive user experience for surgeons. The bkActiv’s automatic no-touch autogain and advanced algorithms provide unmatched image quality, enabling confident decision making during surgical procedures. The system allows for minimal user interaction so that surgeons can focus on their patients.

“By expanding the bkActiv system, we are giving physicians the tools they need to provide precise treatment with the ability to see fine details in image guidance, which ultimately may allow for better outcomes for people who require urology, colorectal and pelvic floor procedures,” said Urvi Vyas, General Manager, Surgical Visualization & Guidance, Ultrasound at GE HealthCare, “We are proud to be the trusted partner for surgeons around the world given our long history of leadership in imaging and innovation.”

The bkActiv is a high-performance imaging system that allows for detailed, real-time surgical visualization, refined through decades of research, real-world use, and extensive user feedback. With this addition, the bkActiv now supports next level image quality of the prostate, kidney, and bladder, and has sensitive color doppler to visualize and measure the speed and direction of blood flow during the most complex surgical procedures. Combined with the new advanced portfolio of specialized, sterilizable transducers, needle guides, and procedure packs, the solution is designed to assist surgeons from simple procedures, such as biopsies, to the most advanced robotic surgeries.

The system's features are designed with the physician in mind, and include:

  • Intuitive design with True-Sense touch technology and Smart Button that allow surgeons to operate the system with one hand for full control during the procedure
  • Advanced transducer portfolio including robotic and laparoscopic transducers
  • Adjustable monitor mounted on a flexible arm that allows for optimal image viewing with landscape or portrait mode
  • Easy integration into a crowded operating room due to its minimal system footprint

With the acquisition of BK Medical in 2021, GE HealthCare adds the fast-growing field of real-time surgical visualization to its pre- and post-operative ultrasound capabilities, creating an end-to-end offering through the full continuum of care. GE HealthCare has a long history of ultrasound innovation and a successful track record of growing technology acquisitions.

For more information on the bkActiv system for Urology visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bkmedical.com%2Fsystems%2Fbkactiv-urology%2F

For more information on the bkActiv system for Colorectal Surgery visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bkmedical.com%2Fsystems%2Fbkactiv-colorectal-surgery%2F

For more information on the bkActiv system for Pelvic Floor visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bkmedical.com%2Fsystems%2Fbkactiv-pelvic-floor%2F

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gehealthcare.com%2F for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005138/en/

