Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced its sponsorship of Save Your Tooth Month 2023, a public awareness campaign aimed at promoting the benefits of saving natural teeth through endodontic treatment. The campaign is organized by the American+Association+of+Endodontists (AAE), which is comprised of more than 8,000 endodontists.

As part of its sponsorship, Sonendo will support a range of activities and initiatives throughout the month of May, including a social media campaign, branded giveaway and more. Sonendo has sponsored the annual observance since 2020 and will continue to do so through at least 2024.

In addition to its sponsorship of Save Your Tooth Month, Sonendo will also participate in the 2023 AAE Annual Meeting. Taking place in Chicago from May 3-6, 2023, the meeting is a comprehensive endodontic education summit, vendor exhibition and networking opportunity.

"With a commitment to advancing the specialty of endodontics through innovative technology and educational resources, we are delighted to partner with the AAE on Save Your Tooth Month to raise consumer awareness of the benefits of preserving your natural teeth. This campaign aligns perfectly with our overall mission to save teeth and improve lives," said Bjarne Bergheim, president and CEO of Sonendo. "We are also proud to showcase our revolutionary technology at this year’s AAE Annual Meeting and look forward to spending quality time with some of the world’s leading industry professionals.”

Located at Booth #501, Sonendo will offer meeting attendees the opportunity to test-drive its GentleWave G4 System, learn more about its proprietary CleanFlow™ Technology, receive TDO software demos, attend in-booth lectures and have discussions with clinical experts. The Company is also sponsoring a welcome reception on May 3, 2023. For a full schedule of Sonendo’s events, lectures and more, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fgentlewave.com%2Fdoctor%2Faae23.

Further demonstrating its dedication to the endodontic specialty, Sonendo has renewed its pledged to donate an additional $50,000 to the AAE’s Foundation+for+Endodontics to support endodontic research, education and access to care.

For more information about the GentleWave System, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fgentlewave.com%2Fdoctor%2F. To find a GentleWave Doctor in your area, please visit www.gentlewave.com.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information on Sonendo, visit www.sonendo.com. For more information on the GentleWave System, visit www.gentlewave.com%2Fdoctor.

