ATLANTA, GA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( GOVX), a biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced its participation in and sponsor support of the 4th Symposium on Infectious Diseases in the Immunocompromised Host, being held April 30 to May 2, 2023, in Seattle, Washington and hosted by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. Medical leadership representation from GeoVax will attend the event and will meet and interact with the symposium speakers and attendees.

The 4th Symposium on Infectious Diseases in the Immunocompromised Host brings together leaders and trainees in research and clinical care of infectious diseases in the immunocompromised host. The program features outstanding, internationally recognized experts in the field, representing more than 20 institutions, who will speak on topics including infections in solid organ transplant, hematopoietic cell transplant, and oncology. The symposium will address COVID-19, fungal disease, respiratory viruses, CMV, HHV-6, immunotherapy, the microbiome, and antimicrobial stewardship.

David Dodd, GeoVax’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are proud to participate in this important symposium which highlights the critical need for innovative approaches to preventing and treating infections in vulnerable populations. At GeoVax, we remain committed to advancing novel vaccine technologies such as CM04S1, our next-generation COVID-19 vaccine being studied in two Phase 2 trials, that can potentially help protect and improve the lives of immunocompromised individuals, representing those who are most susceptible to infectious diseases.”

