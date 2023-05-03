GeoVax to Participate in the 4th Symposium on Infectious Diseases in the Immunocompromised Host

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, GA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( GOVX), a biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced its participation in and sponsor support of the 4th Symposium on Infectious Diseases in the Immunocompromised Host, being held April 30 to May 2, 2023, in Seattle, Washington and hosted by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. Medical leadership representation from GeoVax will attend the event and will meet and interact with the symposium speakers and attendees.

The 4th Symposium on Infectious Diseases in the Immunocompromised Host brings together leaders and trainees in research and clinical care of infectious diseases in the immunocompromised host. The program features outstanding, internationally recognized experts in the field, representing more than 20 institutions, who will speak on topics including infections in solid organ transplant, hematopoietic cell transplant, and oncology. The symposium will address COVID-19, fungal disease, respiratory viruses, CMV, HHV-6, immunotherapy, the microbiome, and antimicrobial stewardship.

David Dodd, GeoVax’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are proud to participate in this important symposium which highlights the critical need for innovative approaches to preventing and treating infections in vulnerable populations. At GeoVax, we remain committed to advancing novel vaccine technologies such as CM04S1, our next-generation COVID-19 vaccine being studied in two Phase 2 trials, that can potentially help protect and improve the lives of immunocompromised individuals, representing those who are most susceptible to infectious diseases.”

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades.

For additional information about GeoVax, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
404-736-3838
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyNTUzNyM1NTU3MzM2IzUwMDAzMjA1NQ==
GeoVax-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.