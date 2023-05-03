Applied+UV%2C+Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a leading provider of patented, scientifically and clinically proven surface and air pathogen elimination and disinfection technologies (fixed, mobile, and HVAC), LED lighting products and premium hotel furnishings, used by clients globally, announces that management will participate in two upcoming conferences in May:

Event: Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference – May 2-4, 2023

Format: Virtual Presentation Only

When: Tuesday, May 2nd at 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual Webcast Link

Contact: For more information please contact Brett Maas at [email protected]

Event: Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference, The Plaza Hotel – May 10-11, 2023

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

Location: The Plaza Hotel, New York City

Contact: For more information or to book a meeting, please contact Vince Curatola at [email protected]

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. provides proprietary surface and air pathogen elimination and disinfection technology focused on Improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), specialty LED lighting and luxury mirrors and commercial furnishings all of which serves clients globally in both the commercial and retail segments.

Our products address the needs in the healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, cannabis, education, and winery vertical markets. The Company has established strategic manufacturing partnerships and alliances with such Companies as, Canon Virginia Inc, Canon Financial Services Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, Johnson Controls International, USHIO, Siemens, W.W. Grainger, and maintains a global network of 89 dealers and distributors in 52 countries, offering a complete suite of products through its two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”) and Munn Works, LLC (“MunnWorks”). SteriLumen owns brands and markets a portfolio of clinically proven products utilizing advanced UVC Carbon, UVC LED’s, Far UV (222nm), Photo-catalytic oxidation (PCO) pathogen elimination and disinfection technology, branded Airocide ™, Scientific Air™, Airoclean™ 420, Lumicide™, PUROHealth, and PURONet. SteriLumen’s proprietary platform suite of patented, surface and air pathogen elimination and disinfection technologies offers complete pathogen disinfection platform. Our product suite includes mobile, fixed and HVAC systems and software solutions interconnecting its entire portfolio suite into the IoT allowing customers to implement, manage and monitor IAQ measures recommended by the EPA across any enterprise. SteriLumen’s Lumicide™ platform applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) in several patented designs for infection control in healthcare.

LED Supply Co. is a full-service, wholesale distributor of LED lighting and controls used throughout facilities in North America.

MunnWorks manufactures and sells custom luxury and backlit mirrors, and conference room and living spaces furnishings.

Our global list of Fortune 100 end users including Kaiser Permanente, NY Health+Hospitals, MERCY Healthcare, Baptist Health South Florida, New York City Transit, Samsung, JB Hunt, Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park, JetBlue Park, France’s Palace of Versailles, Whole Foods, Del Monte Foods, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Marriott, Hilton, Four Seasons and Hyatt, and more. For information on Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.applieduvinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

