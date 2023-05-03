WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), the leading marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, today announced it will report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day. A replay of the Q4 call will be available at ir.weedmaps.com by the end of the day May 10.

WM Technology Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET Webcast Link https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2F2eimzdir Replay ir.weedmaps.com; webcast replay will be archived on this site May 10

About WM Technology

Founded in 2008, WM Technology operates the leading online cannabis marketplace for consumers together with a comprehensive set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions for cannabis businesses, which are sold to retailers and brands in the U.S. state-legal and Canadian cannabis markets. The Company’s mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy.

The Company’s technology addresses the challenges facing both consumers seeking to understand cannabis products and businesses who serve cannabis users in a legally compliant fashion. Over the past 14 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become the premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse information regarding cannabis and cannabis products, permitting product discovery and order-ahead for pickup or delivery by participating retailers. Weedmaps for Business is a set of eCommerce-enablement tools designed to help retailers and brands get the best out of the Weedmaps’ consumer experience, create labor efficiencies and manage compliance needs.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

