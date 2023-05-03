MACAU, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has once more been honored by MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2023 with a collective total of seven stars for four of its signature restaurants located across City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau. The achievement designates Melco as one of Macau’s integrated resort operators with the highest number of Michelin-stars. The Company’s Cantonese fine dining restaurant Jade Dragon has been awarded the top accolade of three Michelin-stars for the fifth consecutive year, while Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, offering gastronomy that pays homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French cuisine, has been honored with two Michelin-stars for the fifth consecutive year. Melco’s Cantonese restaurants Pearl Dragon at Studio City and Ying at Altira Macau have each been awarded one Michelin-star.



Mr. Lawrence Ho, Melco’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are honored to receive this wonderful recognition from MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau. The awards emphasize Melco’s continued efforts to contribute to Macau’s advancement as a world center of tourism and leisure, as well as the city’s role in the global culinary scene as a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy. We owe the honors to our culinary and F&B teams for their commitment and hard work. Through new and innovative world-class and diversified offerings, Melco will strive to push boundaries as we continue to attract and welcome guests and visitors to our properties in Macau and beyond.”

The MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2023 Star Revelation ceremony took place today, with Melco restaurants being awarded the following star ratings:

Jade Dragon – 3 Michelin-Stars

Three Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Jade Dragon showcases exquisite culinary masterpieces created with the freshest seasonal ingredients and delectable delicacies. With spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service, Jade Dragon sets the benchmark for fine dining in Macau. Honors and awards include:

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2023 (Three Stars)

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2018 (Two Stars)

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2014 – 2015 (One Star)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2023

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2018, 2020 – 2023 (Three Diamonds)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2019 (Two Diamonds)

Trip.com Gourmet Global Elite Restaurant List 2021-2022 (Black Diamond)

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2023

Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence 2014 – 2022

Tatler Dining Best Restaurants Hong Kong & Macau 2017 – 2021 (Best Restaurant)

Alain Ducasse at Morpheus – 2 Michelin-stars

Awarded two Michelin stars, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus redefines French gastronomy with a contemporary vision. The restaurant at City of Dreams sources produce from the best regions which is harvested at its optimal time, highlighting a deep appreciation for nature and an intimate understanding of the seasons. Sourcing from small-scale farms and line-caught fish, the restaurant ensures unparalleled quality and a distinctive tasting experience. Honors and awards include:

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2023 (Two Stars)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2020 – 2023

Trip.com Gourmet Global Elite Restaurant List 2022 (One Diamond)

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2020 – 2023

Pearl Dragon – 1 Michelin-star

Studio City’s Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Pearl Dragon offers a refined taste of China complemented by sophisticated décor. Dedicated to perfection, Pearl Dragon offers a menu showcasing refined provincial Chinese flavors, innovative culinary creations and the finest delicacies. Honors and awards include:

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2017 – 2023 (One Star)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2019 – 2023

Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award 2018

Trip.com Gourmet Global Elite Restaurant List 2022 (Platinum Gold)

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2017 – 2023

Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2017

Ying – 1 Michelin-star

Awarded the coveted Michelin star, Ying is Altira Macau’s signature restaurant specializing in fine Cantonese cuisine as well as local delicacies created by an exceptionally talented culinary team. Ying is recognized as an outstanding establishment that offers guests a truly exceptional level of luxury and service. Honors and awards include:

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2017 – 2023 (One Star)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2020 – 2023

Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award 2014 – 2019

Trip.com Gourmet Global Elite Restaurant List 2022 (Gold)

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2023







About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ( MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f8b26cb-77cc-4956-94b2-22e3cb6801a1