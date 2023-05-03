New Point-of-Care Diagnostics Video from Nordson EFD Explains How Precise Fluid Dispensing Improves Production Accuracy

Nordson+EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces a new+animated+video focused on point-of-care diagnostic dispensing applications within the life+sciences industry.

In the medical field, a false diagnosis can mean life or death for a patient. That’s why Nordson EFD has developed reliable fluid dispensing solutions for assembling diagnostic devices and dispensing reagents onto test strips to provide the right data individuals and doctors can rely on to make informed decisions about health care.

Nordson EFD provides a wide range of fluid+dispensing+solutions to help manufacturers assemble diagnostic readers with greater reliability and less rejects and rework. These innovative solutions also accurately dispense fragile reagents onto test strips, ensuring reagents do not lose their content and properties after being dispensed and do not migrate to unwanted areas on the conjugate pads, which could otherwise lead to inaccurate results.

Learn more by watching this video: Precision+Dispensing+for+Point-of-Care+%28POC%29+Diagnostic+Devices

Here is a brief outline of how precision fluid dispensing solutions improve medical manufacturing process control:

For more information, visit Nordson EFD on the web at nordsonefd.com, linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fnordson-efd, email at [email protected], or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision+fluid+dispensing+systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe+barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials . The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder+pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com%2FNordson_Corp or facebook.com%2Fnordson.

