Citizens Financial Group’s Board of Directors has been named 2023 “Top Public Company Board of the Year” by the National Association of Corporate Directors New England Chapter (NACDNE) as part of the association’s “Director of the Year” awards program. The NACDNE awards celebrate and honor some of New England’s most engaged boardroom leaders who exemplify knowledge, leadership, and excellence in corporate governance.

Citizens Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun accepted the award on behalf of the company’s Board of Directors at NACDNE’s 15th annual “Director of the Year” gala celebration held on April 25, 2023, at the Seaport Hotel in Boston.

“There’s never been a more important time for businesses to leverage the diverse expertise of their boards of directors,” said Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and CEO, Citizens Financial Group. “The collaboration and trust among Citizens’ board has been key to building and sustaining a strong company focused closely on exceeding the expectations of all those it serves.”

NACDNE Board Chair Beth I. Z. Boland, Chair of Foley & Lardner LLP’s Securities Enforcement & Litigation Practice, said: “All of us at NACDNE are so pleased to honor the members of Citizens’ board for their strong governance, service to the bank’s stakeholders, and successful execution of its long-term growth strategy in the years since Citizens became an independent public company in 2014.”

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $222.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,400 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About NACD New England

The NACD New England Chapter is part of the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential. As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today. NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005255/en/