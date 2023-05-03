Cardio+Diagnostics+Holdings%2C+Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO), a precision cardiovascular medicine company, today announced its PrecisionCHD™ test received Juniper Research’s Future+Digital+Award for the “Best Digital Diagnostics Solution.”

Juniper Research’s Future Digital Awards for Digital Health Innovation recognizes tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver the most innovative and impactful digital health solutions, and that have made outstanding contributions to their industry positioned to make a significant impact in the future. Entries are initially assessed by a Juniper Research analyst panel, which then draws up a shortlist of potential winners based on a number of criteria, including product innovation, features and benefits, and future business prospects.

PrecisionCHD is the second clinical test built using Cardio Diagnostics’ proprietary AI-driven Integrated Epigenetic-Genetic Engine. The company’s initial product, Epi+Gen CHD™, a three-year coronary heart disease risk assessment test, also leveraged the Engine and was launched in 2021. The two tests address the most common form of cardiovascular disease – coronary heart disease – across the entire spectrum, from assessing risk for prevention to early detection. Cardio Diagnostics expects to continue to leverage its Engine to develop a series of integrated epigenetic-genetic clinical tests for other cardiovascular diseases and associated conditions.

Using epigenetic (DNA methylation) and genetic (single nucleotide polymorphism) biomarkers along with a proprietary machine-learning model developed by analyzing billions of genomic and epigenomic data points, PrecisionCHD detects coronary heart disease with better than 75% sensitivity in both men and women. A key defining characteristic of PrecisionCHD is its accompanying provider-only Actionable Clinical Intelligence™ platform, which maps a patient’s unique biomarker profile onto modifiable risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, and smoking, known to be critical drivers of coronary heart disease.

As many healthcare organizations struggle with accessibility challenges, Cardio Diagnostics’ solutions are designed to democratize access to better care. Cardio Diagnostics’ tests, including PrecisionCHD, can be administered in provider settings or remotely through a combination of at-home sampling and telehealth solutions.

“PrecisionCHD represents a leap forward in cardiovascular medicine; we’re thrilled to see this recognized by Juniper Research,” said Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO of Cardio Diagnostics. “At Cardio Diagnostics, our unwavering commitment to innovation and impact drives us to continue to build solutions like PrecisionCHD with the ultimate goal of revolutionizing cardiovascular care, enhancing patient outcomes and paving the way for a healthier future .”

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for enabling improved prevention, early detection, and assists in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "should," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance, development and commercialization of products and services, the potential benefits and impact of the Company’s products and services, potential regulatory approvals, and the size and potential growth of current or future markets for the Company’s products and services. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and are not intended to serve as, and they must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development and commercialization activities, including the degree that Epi+Gen CHD™ and PrecisionCHD™ tests are accepted and adopted by patients, healthcare professionals and participants in other key channels; the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business; economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to execute our growth strategy and ability to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company’s ability to compete, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005585/en/