DEADLINE ALERT for TGT, BFI, HSAI, MPW: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BENSALEM, Pa., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

Target Corporation (: TGT)
Class Period: August 18, 2021 – May 17, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 30, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the true extent of Target's difficulty maintaining a balanced inventory of in-demand goods, despite its insights into changing consumer preferences; (2) that Target was severely impacted by changing consumer preferences; (3) that Target's inventory mix was significantly more sensitive to changing consumer preferences due to Target's practice of buying larger quantities ahead of season, and was therefore at significant risk of having to use markdowns to sell out-of-demand goods; and (4) that, as a direct result of these changing preferences, Target's inventory increasingly became out-of-balance and overweight in bulky and unsellable goods throughout the Class Period forcing Target to markdown its out-of-demand goods, thereby negatively impacting revenue; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

BurgerFi International, Inc. f/k/a Opes Acquisition Corp. ( BFI)
Class Period: December 17, 2020 – November 15, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 5, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had overstated the effectiveness of its acquisition and growth strategies; (2) the Company had misrepresented to investors the purported benefits of Anthony’s Acquisition and its post-Business Combination business and financial prospects; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Hesai Group ( HSAI)
Class Period: February 2023 IPO
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2023

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hesai Group’s gross margin decrease was caused by a lower in-house utilization rate; (2) Hesai Group’s gross margin was 30% for the fourth quarter—which was completed over a month before the date of the amended registration statement; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (: MPW)
Class Period: July 15, 2019 – February 22, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 12, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Prospect was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties; (2) that, as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to MPT; (3) that, “given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery,” the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties; (4) and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
[email protected]
www.howardsmithlaw.com

ti?nf=ODgyNTYyOSM1NTU3NTY0IzIwMjA0MzI=
Law-Offices-of-Howard-G-Smith.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.