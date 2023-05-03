Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced it will report first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023 following the close of the market on Thursday, May 4, 2023. In light of the pending acquisition by an investment consortium led by Symphony Technology Group that was announced on March 13, 2023, Momentive will not host a conference call or live webcast to discuss these financial results.

About Momentive

Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), maker of SurveyMonkey, empowers people with the insights they need to make business decisions with speed and confidence. Our fast, intuitive experience and insights management solutions connect millions of users at more than 330,000 organizations worldwide with AI-powered technology and up-to-the-minute insights, so they can shape what’s next for their products, industries, customers, employees, and the market. Ultimately, our vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425006140/en/