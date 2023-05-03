Tredegar Will Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Announces Schedule for First-Quarter Earnings

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Tredegar Corporation (

NYSE:TG, Financial) will hold its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders virtually on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Shareholders will not be able to attend in person; however, shareholders of record as of close of business on March 10, 2023 will be able to vote and ask questions during the meeting through an online platform.

Tredegar plans to release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on May 8, 2023.

Attending the Virtual Meeting

Shareholders can attend the meeting by pre-registering at https%3A%2F%2Fviewproxy.com%2FTredegar%2F2023%2F by midnight on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. To vote during the meeting or ask questions, they will need the control number listed on their Notice or proxy card which was previously sent to register. They will use the password received via email in the registration confirmation to enter the meeting. While we strongly encourage shareholders to vote their shares prior to the annual meeting, registered shareholders may vote during the meeting by following the instructions available on the online platform during the meeting. Shareholders attending the virtual meeting may electronically submit a question on the online platform during the meeting. Pertinent questions will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints.

Guests can attend the meeting in listen-only mode by registering as noted above and entering the information requested on the screen. Please note that attendees who participate as a guest will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the meeting. All participants are encouraged to log in 15 minutes before the start of the meeting.

A replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Tredegar website for 90 days.

Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building & construction, automotive and specialty end-use markets; surface protection films for high-technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2022 sales of $939 million. With approximately 2,200 employees, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America, and Asia.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230426005194r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005194/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.